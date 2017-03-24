Class Action Over The Meaning Of ‘Sale’ Means Harbor Freight Customers Get Refunds

Have you shopped at any of discount tool chain Harbor Freight’s 750 U.S. stores recently? A recent class action settlement over the chain’s understanding of how a “sale” works means that customers can get refunds that range from 10% to 30% of whatever they spent at the store, or a $10 gift card.

The lawsuit alleged that Harbor Freight slapped “Sale” and “Compare at” tags on items that weren’t actually sold at that price for long enough. For an item to be considered on sale, the item must have had that original price for at least 28 of the preceding 90 days.

While the lawsuit was filed at the Court of Common Pleas in Ohio, if the settlement is approved, it will apply to all Harbor Freight customers in the United States who bought items with alleged fake sale price tags between April 8, 2011 and Dec. 15, 2016.

The settlement has preliminary approval from the judge, and the hearing for final approval will be held in July. The deadline to file a claim if you’re eligible is Aug. 7, 2017.

There are three groups in this suit, depending on what type of documentation you have.

Customers who save their receipts: Customers with itemized receipts that have a “You Saved…” amount printed on them from the covered period will receive 20% of the amount they spent in cash, or 30% as a Harbor Freight gift card.

Customers who have credit or debit card statements: If you can at least prove that you shopped at Harbor Freight during the covered period because the store appears on your payment card statement, you can receive 10% in cash or 12% as a gift card.

Customers who can’t prove anything: If you declare on penalty of perjury that you really bought an item during the covered period with a fake sale price on it, you can receive a $10 Harbor Freight gift card.

Remember that class actions can take a while to make their way through the system: Just ask our readers who are still waiting for their tuna coupons.

.

[via KARE – auto-play video at that link]