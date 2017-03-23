Say Goodbye To Virgin America: Company Name, Logo To Retire In 2019

Now that Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have officially gained approval for their $4 billion marriage, the couple is working out of all the little details of married life, including which airline will be taking the other’s name. To that end: The Virgin America name and logo will disappear, but not right away.

Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that the two carriers, who officially merged at the end of 2016, share the same vision for the future, and that means they’ll also begin sharing a name likely starting sometime in 2019.

“While the Virgin America name is beloved to many, we concluded that to be successful on the West Coast we had to do so under one name – for consistency and efficiency,” Sangita Woerner, Alaska Airlines’ vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

The carrier says that while we might not see the Virgin America name or logo in a few years, customers will still feel the late-carrier’s “vibe.”

“The combined airline will adopt many of the brand elements that Virgin America enthusiasts love about their favorite airline, including enhanced in-flight entertainment, mood lighting, music and the relentless desire to make flying a different experience for guests,” the company said. “The goal is to create a warm and welcoming West Coast-inspired vibe.”

In an effort to realized its goal of being the “go-to airline for people on the West Coast,” the new carrier says it will redesign cabins, add more premium seats to flights, update 737 aircraft with high-speed satellite WiFi, expand airport lounges, and offer more complimentary upgrades.

Virgin America’s name and logo aren’t the only aspects of the airline disappearing in the merger, Alaska says that the frequent flyer program will also cease to exist. In 2018, Alaska Mileage Plan will become the sole loyalty program for both airlines.