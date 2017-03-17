Here’s The List Of JCPenney Stores Closing This Spring

Here’s The List Of JCPenney Stores Closing This SpringImage courtesy of Mike Mozart
JCPenney has done the best job of all American department store chains at adapting to the new retail reality and recovering from a brief complete brand makeover under former CEO Ron Johnson, but that reality still means closing some of its stores. Today, the chain released the list of 138 store locations that it plans to close in the coming months.
In addition to these stores, it also plans to close a supply chain facility in Lakeland, FL, and move one currently in Buena Park, CA to an unnamed location to be closer to the chain’s future network of stores.
The chain announced [PDF] that around 5,000 employees will lose their jobs once the stores finally close. Store closing sales will generally start around Apr. 17.
JCPenney’s sales growth last quarter was meager, but its sales actually grew, unlike many of its competitors. Still, the departure of 138 anchor stores across the country will be difficult for malls, especially those that are already struggling.
You’re here to see whether your local store is closing, though: Here’s a list sortable by location, town, and state.
|Location
|Town
|State
|Auburn Mall
|Auburn
|AL
|Tannehill Promenade
|Bessemer
|AL
|Gadsden Mall
|Gadsden
|AL
|Jasper Mall
|Jasper
|AL
|Military Plaza
|Benton
|AR
|Chickasaw Plaza
|Blytheville
|AR
|Riverview Mall
|Bullhead City
|AZ
|Downtown Bishop
|Bishop
|CA
|Sunwest Plaza
|Lodi
|CA
|The Village at Orange
|Orange
|CA
|Hilltop Mall
|Richmond
|CA
|Fort Morgan Main St.
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Glenwood Springs Mall
|Glenwood Springs
|CO
|St. Vrain Centre
|Longmont
|CO
|Broadway Plaza
|Sterling
|CO
|Connecticut Post Mall
|Milford
|CT
|Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Palatka Mall
|Palatka
|FL
|Dublin Mall
|Dublin
|GA
|Macon Mall
|Macon
|GA
|Milledgeville Mall
|Milledgeville
|GA
|Gateway Plaza
|Thomasville
|GA
|Tifton Mall
|Tifton
|GA
|Downtown Decorah
|Decorah
|IA
|Crossroads Mall
|Fort Dodge
|IA
|Penn Central Mall
|Oskaloosa
|IA
|Quincy Place
|Ottumwa
|IA
|Snake River Plaza
|Burley
|ID
|Eastland Mall
|Bloomington
|IL
|Fulton Square
|Canton
|IL
|Village Square Mall
|Effingham
|IL
|Freestanding
|Macomb
|IL
|Peru Mall
|Peru
|IL
|Northland Mall
|Sterling
|IL
|Centerpointe of Woodridge
|Woodridge
|IL
|FairOaks Mall
|Columbus
|IN
|Connersville Plaza
|Connersville
|IN
|Huntington Plaza
|Huntington
|IN
|Jasper Manor Center
|Jasper
|IN
|Logansport Mall
|Logansport
|IN
|Chanute Square
|Chanute
|KS
|Downtown Great Bend
|Great Bend
|KS
|Hutchinson Mall
|Hutchinson
|KS
|Freestanding
|Lawrence
|KS
|Winfield Plaza
|Winfield
|KS
|Cortana Mall
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|Park Terrace
|DeRidder
|LA
|North Shore Square
|Slidell
|LA
|Berkshire Mall
|Lanesborough
|MA
|Easton Marketplace
|Easton
|MD
|Rockland Plaza
|Rockland
|ME
|Lakeview Square Mall
|Battle Creek
|MI
|Delta Plaza
|Escanaba
|MI
|Westshore Mall
|Holland
|MI
|Copper Country Mall
|Houghton
|MI
|Birchwood Mall
|Kingsford
|MI
|Midland Mall
|Midland
|MI
|Cascade Crossings
|Sault Ste. Marie
|MI
|Central Lakes Crossing
|Baxter
|MN
|Five Lakes Centre
|Fairmont
|MN
|Faribo West Mall
|Faribault
|MN
|Irongate Plaza
|Hibbing
|MN
|Hutchinson Mall
|Hutchinson
|MN
|Red Wing Mall
|Red Wing
|MN
|Downtown Thief River Falls
|Thief River Falls
|MN
|Freestanding
|Winona
|MN
|Maryville Center
|Maryville
|MO
|Leigh Mall
|Columbus
|MS
|Southgate Plaza
|Corinth
|MS
|Greenville Mall
|Greenville
|MS
|Bonita Lakes Mall
|Meridian
|MS
|Oxford Mall
|Oxford
|MS
|Capital Hill Mall
|Helena
|MT
|Sidney Main Street
|Sidney
|MT
|Albemarle Crossing
|Albemarle
|NC
|Boone Mall
|Boone
|NC
|Eastridge Mall
|Gastonia
|NC
|Blue Ridge Mall
|Hendersonville
|NC
|Monroe Crossing
|Monroe
|NC
|Becker Village Mall
|Roanoke Rapids
|NC
|Prairie Hills Mall
|Dickinson
|ND
|Buffalo Mall
|Jamestown
|ND
|Downtown Wahpeton
|Wahpeton
|ND
|Fremont Mall
|Fremont
|NE
|Downtown McCook
|McCook
|NE
|Platte River Mall
|North Platte
|NE
|Rio Grande Plaza
|Rio Grande
|NJ
|The Boulevard
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza
|Dunkirk
|NY
|Westfield Sunrise
|Massapequa
|NY
|Palisades Center
|West Nyack
|NY
|Findlay Village Mall
|Findlay
|OH
|New Towne Mall
|New Philadelphia
|OH
|Richmond Town Square
|Richmond Heights
|OH
|St. Mary’s Square
|St. Marys
|OH
|Altus Plaza
|Altus
|OK
|Ne-Mar Shopping Center
|Claremore
|OK
|Ponca Plaza
|Ponca City
|OK
|Pioneer Square Shopping Center
|Stillwater
|OK
|Astoria Downtown
|Astoria
|OR
|Grants Pass Shopping Center
|Grants Pass
|OR
|La Grande Downtown
|La Grande
|OR
|Downtown Pendleton
|Pendleton
|OR
|The Dalles Main Street
|The Dalles
|OR
|Columbia Mall
|Bloomsburg
|PA
|Clearfield Mall
|Clearfield
|PA
|King of Prussia Mall
|King of Prussia
|PA
|Philadelphia Mills
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Bradford Towne Centre
|Towanda
|PA
|Lycoming Mall
|Pennsdale
|PA
|Willow Grove Park
|Willow Grove
|PA
|Citadel Mall
|Charleston
|SC
|Town ‘N Country
|Easley
|SC
|Palace Mall
|Mitchell
|SD
|Northridge Plaza
|Pierre
|SD
|Watertown Mall
|Watertown
|SD
|Yankton Mall
|Yankton
|SD
|Greeneville Commons
|Greeneville
|TN
|Knoxville Center
|Knoxville
|TN
|County Market Place
|Union City
|TN
|Athens Village Shopping Center
|Athens
|TX
|Borger Shopping Plaza
|Borger
|TX
|Heartland Mall
|Early
|TX
|El Paso Downtown
|El Paso
|TX
|Marshall Mall
|Marshall
|TX
|McAllen Downtown
|McAllen
|TX
|University Mall
|Nacogdoches
|TX
|King Plaza Shopping Center
|Seguin
|TX
|Bosque River Center
|Stephenville
|TX
|New River Valley Mall
|Christiansburg
|VA
|Tanglewood Mall
|Roanoke
|VA
|Pilchuck Landing
|Snohomish
|WA
|Pine Tree Mall
|Marinette
|WI
|Marshfield Mall
|Marshfield
|WI
|Richland Square Shopping Center
|Richland Center
|WI
|Rapids Mall
|Wisconsin Rapids
|WI
|Foxcroft Towne Center
|Martinsburg
|WV
