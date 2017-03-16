Hyundai Recalls 1 Million Cars With Possibly Defective Seatbelts

After at least two incidents where Hyundai seatbelts detached during a collision, the carmaker is recalling nearly one million sedans to address a possible defect.

Hyundai announced recently that it will recall 977,778 model year 2011 to 2014 Sonata and 2011 to 2015 Sonata Hybrid vehicles because the front seatbelts can detach in the event of a crash.

According to the notice [PDF] posted with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the fastener for the front driver and passenger seatbelt anchors may not have been fully latched during assembly.

If the seat belt linkage detaches from the anchor pretensioner in a collision, the risk of injury to the occupant is increased.

Hyundai, which is aware of one reported minor injury related to the issue, says in a notice [PDF] that it became aware of the problem in Sept. 2016 when a customer reported a frontal collision in which the front passenger seatbelt detached.

A vehicle inspection was inconclusive and parts were sent to the supplier for analysis. The carmaker received a second report in Nov. 2016.

However, Hyundai and the seatbelt supplier were unable to “advance their understanding as to the reported incidents.” As a result, the company decided to conduct the recall, but continues to work with the supplies to investigate the issues.

Hyundai says it will notify owners of affected vehicles in April and dealers will inspect the connection between the seatbelt linkage and anchor, making repairs as necessary.