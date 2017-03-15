Amazon Prime Expanding Beer, Wine Delivery Service

Hate putting on real pants to go buy beer or wine? Some Ohio residents will have another option now that Amazon is expanding its Prime Now beer and wine delivery to customers in certain cities.

Prime customers in Columbus and Cincinnati will be able to get free two-hour delivery of beer and wine, or one-hour delivery for $7.99, the company said, along with other Prime Now offerings like toilet paper or electronics.

In Ohio, Amazon is stocking brands like Chateau Ste. Michelle, Bud Light, Veuve Clicquot and local favorites including Great Lakes Brewing Company, Rhinegeist, and MadTree Brewing. The service also offers 90 wine products both boxed wines and in bottles.

The service starts today in eligible neighborhoods: Customers can enter their ZIP code into the Prime Now App or on primenow.com to see if the service is available in their area, or ask to be notified when it is.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has experimented with beer and wine delivery, which could mean it might not be the last, either: In 2015, Prime Now quietly opened up alcohol delivery to Seattle-area residents.