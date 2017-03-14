Volkswagen Not Yet Saying No To Idea Of Chrysler Merger

While poor Fiat Chrysler is busy hopelessly playing the Duckie to General Motors’ Andie Walsh (What — you’re not Pretty In Pink fans? Monsters), there might be another potential prom date in FCA’s future: Volkswagen.

Reuters reports that VW, which now has that whole “bad boy” vibe after pleading guilty to federal criminal charges, isn’t above a possible merger with FCA.

“I am not ruling out a conversation,” admitted VW CEO Matthias Mueller.

Mueller could just be playing coy with the press. As Reuters notes, it was only a week ago that he said VW wasn’t ready to discuss mergers with anyone, and that he hadn’t chatted with FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne in months.

While Marchionne draws hearts around GM’s logo, he also said recently that he expected an embattled VW would eventually see FCA as a potential merger mate.

“I have no doubt that at the relevant time they may show up and have a chat,” said Marchionne at the recent Geneva Motor Show.

Not one to admit being desperate for a date, Mueller counters that he he doesn’t need to merge with FCA, telling Reuters, “I am pretty confident about the future of Volkswagen, with or without Marchionne.”