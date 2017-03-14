121,000 Energizer Xbox Controller Chargers Recalled Over Burn Hazard

Here’s the thing: You’re Xbox controllers will only work if they’re charged (they don’t even make good boomerangs; we’ve tried), but the charger you use to juice up your controller shouldn’t put you at risk for being burned.

Performance Designed Products, maker of Energizer-branded chargers for gaming console controllers, has recalled 121,000 of its Xbox One 2X Smart Chargers after receiving reports about overheating devices.

In a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Performance Designed Products says it has received 24 reports of the chargers overheating and deforming the charger’s plastic cover.

Of those reports, six involved incidents where the consumer referenced an odor of something being burned. No injuries have been reported.

The chargers, which hold up to two Xbox One video game controllers, can be identified by the item number 048-052-NA printed on the bottom.

The product was sold at Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon.com, and other retailers from Feb. 2016 to Feb. 2017 for about $40.

Owners of the affected chargers should immediately stop using the product and contact Performance Designed Products to return the chargers for a full refund. The company can be reached by phone (800-263-1156) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday.

PDP also makes a similar charger for Sony’s PlayStation controllers, but they are not part of this recall.