Craftsman Recalls 46,000 Collapsable Saws Over Laceration Hazard

Working with saws and other tools can be a dangerous activity, and the risk increases when the table saw you’re using unexpectedly collapses, as is the case for some 46,000 Craftsman portable table saws now being recalled.

Craftsman issued the recall of about 46,000 10-inch table saws after determining the tools can collapse, posing a laceration and impact injury hazard.

According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Craftsman is aware of 11 reports of the table saw collapsing, including nine reports of injuries to fingers and hands, including broken bones, lacerations, a shoulder strain, and a partial fingernail amputation.

Affected saws — which sit on a black metal foldable stand — can be identified by the model number 137.415030 and various serial numbers printed on the silver label on the front.

Serial numbers included in the recall begin with the following letters:

The tools were sold nationwide and online from April 2014 to Oct. 2016 fro about $200.

Craftsman urges owners of the affected saws to stop using the tools and contact Rexon for a free replacement stand.