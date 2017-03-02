hhgregg Closing 88 Stores And 3 Distribution Centers: Here’s The List

March 2, 2017 2:48 pm EST By

hhgregg, a retailer whose name we assure you we have capitalized correctly, is closing a quarter of its stores across the country. The company calls this a plan to “advance turnaround,” while its stock has been delisted from the New York Stock Exchange for having too low a share price, and rumors swirl that it’s planning to file for bankruptcy protection.

The cutbacks, announced today, will also include three distribution centers located in Miami, FL; Brandywine, MD; and Philadelphia, PA. The 88 stores will sell off their inventory and finally close their doors in April.

The closings leave the chain without any stores in the Washington, DC area, for example, and also include a large number of stores in Pennsylvania and in Florida.

In a statement, the chain described stores on the closing list as “underperforming” locations, or “no longer strong shopping destinations due to changes in the local retail shopping landscape.” The shopping centers where these store are located are apparently not as cool as they once were.

“We feel strongly that the markets we will remain in are the right ones for our customers and our business model,” hhgregg president and CEO Robert J. Riesbeck said in a statement. “Our team is dedicated to moving forward and being a profitable 132 store, multi-regional chain where we will continue to be a dominant force in appliances, electronics and home furnishings.”

You’ll notice that there isn’t anything in there about bankruptcy plans, but you should probably dig out any gift cards that you have around anyway.

If you’re just here for the closing list, here it is:

Store State
Trussville AL
Mobile AL
Newark DE
Dover DE
Wilmington DE
Pembroke Pines FL
Hialeah FL
Sawgrass, Plantation FL
Ft. Lauderdale FL
Kendall, Miami FL
Wellington FL
West Palm Beach FL
Boca Raton FL
Gainesville FL
Homestead FL
Florida Mall, Orlando FL
Pensacola FL
Aventura FL
Pinecrest FL
Treasure Coast Mall FL
Stonecrest, Lithonia GA
Gwinnett, Duluth GA
Southlake, Morrow GA
Buckhead, Atlanta GA
Schaumburg IL
Bloomingdale IL
Arlington Heights IL
Niles IL
Springfield IL
Champaign IL
Kenner Westgate LA
Westbank LA
Mall of Louisiana LA
Hagerstown MD
Largo MD
Waldorf MD
Rockville MD
Frederick MD
Catonsville MD
Hanover MD
Bel Air MD
Towson MD
Annapolis MD
Glen Burnie MD
Chesterfield MO
Mooresville NC
Durham NC
Cary NC
Asheville NC
Moorestown NJ
Deptford, Woodbury NJ
Mays Landing NJ
Newark, Heath OH
Fairlawn, Akron OH
Mansfield OH
Tri-County OH
Lower Paxon, Harrisburg PA
York PA
Mechanicsburg PA
Lancaster PA
Wilkes-Barre PA
Dickson City PA
Wyomissing PA
Downingtown PA
King of Prussia, Berwyn PA
Montgomeryville, North Wales PA
Whitman Square, Philadelphia PA
Langhorne PA
Whitehall PA
North Hills PA
Erie PA
Mt. Juliet TN
Short Pump, Henrico VA
Chesterfield, Midlothian VA
Newport News VA
Virginia Beach VA
Chesapeake VA
Fredericksburg VA
Colonial Heights VA
Roanoke VA
Winchester VA
Springfield VA
Sterling VA
Fairfax VA
Bailey’s Crossroads, Falls Church VA
Woodbridge VA
Manassas VA
Vienna WV

 

