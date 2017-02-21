Sargento, MDS Foods Expand Listeria-Contaminated Cheese Recalls

The possible listeria contamination affecting a number of cheese brands continues to grow, as Sargento and MDS Foods announced over the weekend the recall of more than a dozen additional products that may have come into contact with the listeria-tainted cheeses from supplier Deutsch Kase Haus.

Both Sargento and MDS Foods expanded recalls late Friday after supplier Deutsch Kase Haus notified the companies that additional products may have come into contact with cheese contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

While there have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the recalls, Sargento said that “out of an abundance of caution” it would recall seven additional products packaged on the same lines as the cheese recalled on Feb. 10.

The newly recalled products, which can be identified by UPC and “sell by” dates, include:

• Sargento Sliced Colby, 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F

• Sargento Sliced Muenster, 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F

• Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B

• Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B

• Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17

• Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17

• Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17

In addition to recalling more cheese products, Sargento announced that “out of a concern for the health and well-being of Sargento customers” it has terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this issue has caused,” Louie Gentine, Sargento CEO, said in a statement. “We have high expectations for the quality and safety of our products and hold our suppliers accountable to those same standards. We will continue to evaluate our processes to ensure we remain a leader in food safety and quality.”

MDS Foods also announced that it would expand its listeria recall to include a number of additional products under several labels.

According to a notice posted with the Food and Drug Administration, newly recalled brands from MDS include Dietz & Watson, Troyer, Winder Farms, La Rosa, Madison Valley, and Sutters Quality Foods. The company also expanded the previous recall of cheese produced for Meijer stores.

A full list of MDS products potentially contaminated with listeria can be found here.

Consumers who purchased any of the cheeses are asked to return them to their original place of purchase for a full refund.