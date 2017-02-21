Dodge, Chrysler Recall Nearly 70K Vehicles Over Possible Loss Of Power

Driving down the road and losing power doesn’t sound like a good combination. Yet, it can happen to nearly 70,000 Fiat Chrysler vehicles now being recalled.

Fiat Chrysler says it has recalled 69,298 model year 2014 to 2017 Dodge Chargers and model year 2014 to 2017 Chrysler 300 vehicles that can lose power to the front wheels.

According to a notice [PDF] posted with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicles may experience loose front propshaft bolts which may result in the driveshaft — which sends power to the front wheels — becoming disconnected.

If this occurs, the part may contact the road surface or detach from the car. Either event could result in damage to the powertrain and underbody of the vehicle, leading to the loss of power.

In some cases, FCA says that owners of affected vehicles may notice excessive noise and vibration before the driveshaft failure.

The carmaker will notify affected owners in March, and dealers will replace front propshaft bolts on the vehicles.

[via CNET]