Delta Bringing Back Free Meals In Coach On Some Routes

As it was foretold, so it has come to pass: After testing the idea out the idea for a few months, Delta Air Lines has decided to bring back free meals in coach — on some routes.

Complimentary meals will be served in the main cabin on certain transcontinental flights, starting March 1: between New York’s John F. Kennedy airport and Los Angeles, and between JFK and San Francisco, Delta announced Thursday.

On April 24, Delta is planning to expand that program: between Boston and SFO, LAX and Seattle; between JFK and Portland International, San Diego and Seattle; between Seattle and Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Raleigh-Durham; and between Washington Reagan National and LAX.

Each passenger will have a choice of meals depending on the time of the flight, including offerings like a honey maple breakfast sandwich or a fruit and cheese plate in the morning, and a mesquite smoked turkey combo or a Mediterranean whole grain veggie wrap for lunch.

Surprisingly enough, free food seems to please people, Delta found, noting that it “saw a significant increase” in customer satisfaction scores during last year’s test.

“When we tested this concept, our customers loved it and appreciated it so we are implementing in our most strategic markets,” Delta said.