Britax Recalling 717K Strollers Over Fall Hazard

There are many experiences you do not want your baby to have while in the stroller, say, finger amputation, or falling out of the seat while it’s in motion. Britax has announced a recall of 717,000 strollers related to the latter risk, saying there’s a risk that a piece can break and cause infants to topple forward in their carriers.

The products involved — Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers — both have Click & Go receivers that allow a car seat carrier to attach to the stroller frame.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the problem stems from a damaged receiver mount on the stroller that can cause the car seat to disengage and fall unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to infants in the car seat.

Britax has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, resulting in 26 reports of injuries to children, including scratches, bruises, cuts, and bumps to the head.

In addition, Britax is aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go receiver mounts.

The recall includes 676,000 strollers sold in the United States, as well as about 36,400 that were sold in Canada and about 4,600 sold in Mexico.

The strollers were sold at Babies ‘R’ Us, buybuy Baby, Target, and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, and other websites from May 2011 through Feb. 2017 for between $250 and $470 for the strollers and travel systems.

All models are folding, single or double occupant strollers and have Click & Go receiver mounts that attach the car seat carrier to the stroller frame. All colors of the stroller are included in the recall.

Britax notes that you can continue to safely use your stroller in the fully reclined mode for an infant, without the car seat attached to the stroller.

You should immediately stop using the strollers as part of a travel system, however, Britax warns.

Here’s what you should do:

1. Do not return product to the retailer.

2. Dispose of your Click & Go receivers.

3. For single stroller only – before installing remedy kit, review the printed instructions. A video is also available for your convenience.

To find out if your stroller is affected, look for the model number on the inside of its metal frame near the right wheel for single strollers, and in the front middle underside of the frame on double strollers.

Recalled model numbers include:

BOB Motion

S888600, S890200, S890300, S890400, S890500, S909700, S910600, S910700, S910800, S910900, S912600, U391820, U391821, U391822, U481820, U481821, U481822, U501820, U501821, U501822, U501907

B-Agile

S01298600, S01298700, S01635200, S02063600, S02063700, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04145000, S04183700, S04183800, S04184000, S04281200, S04281300, S04402800, S04437700, S04628500, S04884200, S04884300, S04884400, S04884500, S04975600, S04978900, S05060600, S05260200, S05511600, S05511700, S865800, S865900, S874300, S874400, S874500, S877200, S890100, S896000, S896200, S896600, S907200, S907300, S907400, S907500, S907600, S910200, S910300, S910400, S910500, S912300, S914300, S914500, S914700, S914900, S915200, S915400, S917400, S921800, S921900, S923700, U341763, U341764, U341782, U341783, U341825, U341826, U341828, U341X82, U34X782, U361763, U361818, U361819, U361825, U391875, U451835, U451837, U451841, U461763, U461764, U461782, U461783, U461825, U461826, U461828, U471818, U471819, U491842, U491843, U491844, U491908, U491909, U491910, U511875, U511877, U551835, U551837, U551841, U551861, U551862, U551863, U551864, U551865, U551905, U551906, U691878, U691879, U691881, U691882, U691884, U691904, U691905, U721895, U721896

Consumers with questions can visit us.britax.com/recall, call toll-free at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday or email Britax at stroller.recall@britax.com.