Walmart Continues E-Commerce Shopping Spree, Buys Outdoor Retailer Moosejaw

Just a month after Walmart continued its bid to boost online sales with the $70 million purchase of shoe-tailer ShoeBuy, the company has once again added to its e-commerce shopping spree with the $51 million acquisition of online outdoor retailer Moosejaw.

Walmart announced Wednesday that it had acquired Michigan-based company on Feb. 13.

Moosejaw, which has a large online presence and 10 physical stores in the Midwest, will continue to operate as a standalone brand, but products will be available on Walmart’s Jet.com and other online sites.

Walmart notes that Moosejaw CEO Eoin Comerford, his executive team, and the retailer’s 350-plus employees will continue to be based in Michigan.

The purchase is just the latest in Walmart’s push for online sales. In Aug. 2016, the retailer announced would officially acquire Jet.com for $3 billion. And just last month, Jet.com acquired ShoeBuy for $70 million.