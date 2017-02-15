Toyota Recalls All Hydrogen-Powered Mirai Vehicles

Toyota’s goal to phase out traditional gas-powered vehicles from its product line may have hit a bit of a snag: The carmaker has recalled all of its hydrogen-powered Mirai vehicles. To be fair there are only a few thousand of them.

Reuters reports that Toyota recalled all 2,840 Mirai vehicles it has sold in the U.S., Japan, and other countries after discovering an issue with voltage output.

The carmaker says that under certain driving conditions the output voltage generated by the fuel cell system could exceed maximum voltage. If this occurs, the hydrogen-powered systems may turn off.

Toyota says that dealers will update the fuel cell system software, a process that is expected to take about an hour.

The Mirai, which can travel up to 300 miles on one charge, was seen as the gateway for the hydrogen society of the future, Toyota said at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2015, announcing the vehicle would be available for consumer purchase in fall 2015.

Officials say that about 700 Mirai vehicles will be produced in 2015 increasing to tens of thousands in 2020, when the initial rollout is expected to be complete.

This isn’t the first time a carmaker has recalled such a small number of vehicles. Back in Sept. 2014, Swedish manufacturer Koenigsegg Automotive recalled one vehicle over a tire defect. A year later, Rolls-Royce followed suit recalling one 2015 Ghost over issues with the car’s airbags.