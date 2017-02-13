Restoration Hardware Recalls Metal Tables Over Reports Of Children With High Lead Blood Levels

After receiving reports of children with elevated levels of lead in their blood, Restoration Hardware is recalling thousands of metal top dining tables.

The retailer announced the recall of 2,700 Railroad Tie and Parsons Railroad Tie tables last week over lead exposure concerns: Over-exposure to lead can cause adverse health effects for consumers.

According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Restoration Hardware received reports of four children in two homes where the tables were present who had elevated blood lead levels. The reports were from Rhode Island and California.

The tables, which are round and rectangular, have thin sheets of zinc or dark gray color metal on the table tops.

The recalled furniture — which was sold at Restoration Hardware outlets and online from March 2012 to Dec. 2016 — can be identified by the item number printed on a white sticker underneath the tabletop.

The following tables are included in the recall:

Restoration Hardware urges consumers who own the tables to cover them and place the table out of the reach of children. They should contact Restoration Hardware to receive a free replacement table or a full refund.