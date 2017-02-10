Ruth’s Pimento Spread, Cream Cheese Recalled Due To Potential Listeria

Listeria is a potentially deadly pathogen that can lurk in food products, and it’s especially dangerous in foods that don’t get cooked before eating, like soft cheese, deli meats, and cold salads. Pimento spread from Ruth’s Salads in North Carolina may contain the bacteria, and has been recalled.

The potential contamination was identified by the state of North Carolina during routine food testing. Packages of the cheeses can come from two different plants, and only the ones labeled as coming from Chester, SC are affected.

Products included in the recall are the original flavor, the “Old Fashion Pimento Spread,” jalapeno and “lite” varieties of pimeno spread, and cream cheese with pineapple and pecans.

There have been no reported illnesses yet connected to this contamination, but Listeria monocytogenes can have a long incubation time between consuming contaminated food and getting sick, ranging from three days to over two months.

Some healthy people might be infected and have no symptoms at all, but Listeriosis can turn into life-threatening meningitis in children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems. Early symptoms to watch for are fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, and muscle aches.

It also poses a particular risk for pregnant women, since the bacteria can be passed to the fetus through their bloodstream, causing miscarriage or stillbirth. Symptoms of illness during pregnancy are subtle, and can include fever, fatigue, and muscle aches.

If you have any questions about the product or the recall, contact Ruth’s at 800-532-0409.