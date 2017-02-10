Report: The iPhone May Finally Get Wireless Charging

Years after Samsung made it standard in its Galaxy line of devices, it seems Apple could finally be joining the wireless charging party: A new report is predicting that the newest iPhones won’t need cords to power up the battery.

According to a KGI Securities report cited by 9to5Mac, Apple is gearing up to release three new iPhones this year — a redesigned iPhone 8 or iPhone X (with an OLED display), and two iPhone 7 updates — that will have new wireless charging tech.

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo notes that because the wireless charging component in the phones puts off more heat, a graphite layer will be added inside the phone to protect the 3D Touch sensor in the premium phones. In addition, the glass casing for the new phones isn’t as efficient as aluminum at dissipating heat.

To that end, in order to keep the internal temperature from being literally too hot for people to handle, production costs will likely go up for manufacturers. That cost might be passed on to consumers, which means the top-of-the line model of the new iPhone could come with as much as a $1,000 price tag.