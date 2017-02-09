White House Staffer Kellyanne Conway Encourages People To “Go Buy Ivanka’s Stuff”

In the wake of multiple stores dropping or de-emphasizing Ivanka Trump’s women’s clothing line, a senior White House official went on TV this morning to tell people to “Go out and buy Ivanka’s stuff.”

The First Daughter’s clothing line has been dropped in recent days by Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Belk. Yesterday, it was reported that TJ Maxx and Marshalls are removing Ivanka-branded signage and stocking these items alongside the rest of the women’s apparel.

Kellyanne Conway, a special adviser to the President and former manager of Trump’s election campaign, was on Fox and Friends this morning when the topic of Ivanka’s retail woes came up.

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff,” said Conway. “I hate shopping but I’m going to go get some for myself today.”

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff!" Kellyanne Conway tells "Fox & Friends" viewers from the White House briefing room. pic.twitter.com/noIhnVgcAk — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) February 9, 2017

As The Hill notes, former deputy secretary of Labor and one-time White House staffer Christoper Lu believes that Conway may have violated a federal regulation against using public office for private gain:

That rule states that an employee — meaning “any officer or employee of an agency, including a special Government employee” — shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity, including nonprofit organizations of which the employee is an officer or member, and persons with whom the employee has or seeks employment or business relations.”

There will certainly be debate as to whether this applies to Conway and other White House advisers. The rule says it applies to employees of an agency, which is defined as “an Executive department, a Government corporation, and an independent establishment.”