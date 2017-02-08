Report: TJ Maxx Telling Stores Not To Highlight Ivanka Trump Products, Throw Out Signs

Days after Nordstrom announced it would no longer sell Ivanka Trump merchandise at its stores amid slow sales, another big-name retailer is reportedly backing away from brand.

The New York Times says it obtained a letter from TJX Co. instructing employees at its TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores not to display Ivanka Trump products separately from other brands on the sales floor, and to throw out any Ivanka Trump signage.

“Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into the runs,” the note read. “All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.”

The NYT notes that “runs” refers to the normal clothing racks where most products hang.

A TJX spokeswoman confirmed the message’s validity to the NYT.

“The communication was intended to instruct stores to mix this line of merchandise into our racks, not to remove it from the sales floor,” Ms. Thompson wrote in an email. “We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors.”

As for whether or not it’s common to discard store signs, the spokeswoman did not respond directly. However, a worker reportedly told the NYT that she had never gotten such instructions during several years with the company.

Along with Nordstrom, which announced last week that it was axing Ivanka Trump’s line, Neiman Marcus and Belk have also reportedly pulled back from the brand. Each company issued similar statements:

“Neiman Marcus has a very small Ivanka Trump precious jewelry business which is comprised 100% of consigned merchandise (merchandise owned by the vendor),” Neiman Marcus said. “Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both.”

“We continually review our assortment and the performance of the brands we carry,” a Belk spokesperson said. “And we make adjustments as part of our normal course of business operations.”