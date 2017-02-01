Skoal, Copenhagen & Other Smokeless Tobaccos Recalled For Containing Metal Fragments

Putting smokeless tobacco in your mouth is one thing, putting smokeless tobacco containing metal fragments in your mouth is another. After receiving several reports of customers finding metal objects in their tobacco cans, tobacco giant Altria is recalling several of its most popular brands.

Altria Group’s U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. unit announced this week the recall of an unspecified number of cans of dozens of brands, including Copenhagen, Cope, and Skoal.

The recall was initiated after USSTC received eight complaints from customers from Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio that cans of the tobacco included visible, sharp fragments of metal.

None of the complaints included reports of injuries, Altria says in a statement.

The affected products were manufactured at USSTC’s Franklin Park, IL, facility and shipped to retailers nationally.

USSTC urged wholesalers and retailers to remove the affected products from their inventories. Customers who have purchased the affected products should not open or use them, Altria says, noting that the cans can be returned for a full refund by calling 1-866-201-9136.

Affected products include: