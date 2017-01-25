Waitress Pays Kind Diners’ Bill, Gets Free Dental Work In Return

In a world where there is no shortage of negative interactions between total strangers, it’s always nice to hear about people treating each other with a large dose of kindness. Like a meal at a New Jersey diner that started with one decent act and eventually resulted in free dental work.

It all started in November, when a waitress waited on a couple during her shift, and they started talking, CBS New York reports. She’d been in a car accident six years ago that had left her with missing, cracked, and damaged teeth, financial hardship, and a broken spirit, she says.

The man said he could see a deep sadness in her face, and told her she could feel free to talk about her troubles with them. She did, with gratitude.

“They listened to my every word, every single word, and I said they were interested in what I was saying,” she said.

She noticed later that the bill’s total was $20.22, and saw it as a sign: her later father’s lucky numbers were “222.”

“After he passed away, he said if you ever see ‘222’ I’ll be thinking of you,” she said. So she decided to thank the customers for their kindness, and paid the bill herself.

He just so happened to be a dentist, and was so touched by the act, he brought her to his office a few weeks later and repaired her teeth for free. He also brought a smile to the woman’s face and fresh confidence, she says.

“I have my life back,” she said.