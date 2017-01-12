Aeropostale Is Back, Re-Opens More Than 500 Stores

Last month, signs in Aeropostale stores blared, “EVERYTHING MUST GO!” The stores sold off their inventory, then closed up. Then something surprising happened: more than two-thirds of those stores opened back up under new ownership.

The brand’s saviors were an unlikely partnership of a licensing company, two mall landlords, and two retail liquidators. They scooped it up out of bankruptcy, keeping thousands of workers employed and keeping hundreds of stores full at a time when things are shaky in the bricks-and-mortar retail business.

Authentic Brands Group, the licensing company, knows something about fashion: it owns the rights to plenty of clothing brands that you might recognize. Those include Juicy Couture, Frederick’s of Hollywood, Hickey Freeman, and Jones New York.

The chain will embark on an ad campaign through social media only: it is, after all, a teen-focused store.

“We are excited to refresh this iconic brand and introduce our customers to a rejuvenated destination that offers great product and a fun shopping experience,” the president and chief marketing officer of ABG said in a statement.

“Destination” doesn’t seem like an appropriate word, but they’ll at least have some nice sweaters. Probably.

