Here’s Why Your Packaged Coffee Might Cost More Soon

If you’re the kind of person who can’t handle interacting with other humans — much less leaving the house — before you’ve had your first cup of coffee in the morning, brace yourself: the price of some packaged java products will likely be going up soon as a result of a spike in the price of raw coffee.

It was only last May that J.M. Smucker’s U.S. customers were looking forward to cheaper prices on brands like Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo, but now the company says things are going the opposite way.

List prices went up an average of 6%, the company announced on Wednesday, “in response to sustained increases in green coffee costs.”

Good news for K-Cup customers, however, as those products are not included in the price increase. And to be clear, neither is any Dunkin’ Donuts coffee or products you buy at a company restaurant: only packaged products under that brand name sold at grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores.