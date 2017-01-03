BBB Reminds MyPillow That Perpetual Sales Are Called ‘Lower Prices’

If you’re selling a product for $90, but it’s perpetually on “buy one, get one free” sale, does that mean that the product just costs $45? That’s one of the reasons why the local Better Business Bureau affiliate for bedding company MyPillow has lowered its rating to an “F.”

We’ve detailed the past legal problems of MyPillow. While losing its accreditation isn’t a legal action, continuous sales are against Federal Trade Commission rules and violate the law in some states.

“Continuous BOGO offers, which can then be construed as an item’s regular, everyday price, violate not only BBB’s Code of Advertising – which all BBB Accredited Businesses agree to abide by – but also other state and national organizations’ rules,” the president and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota said in a statement.

According to the BBB, while the BOGO offer theoretically is available with a coupon code, customers who call up MyPillow or visit the website can get that deal without having a special coupon code. At the moment, this image is right on the MyPillow website:

The Better Business Bureau is a private organization, not a government agency, and accreditation is just a nice thing to have, especially if you keep getting accused of making unfounded health claims and failing to collect sales tax.

In a response sent to TV station KARE, MyPillow’s president, CEO, and head snoozer Mike Lindell said that he would not be able to stop the non-promotion promotion until after the beginning of 2017.