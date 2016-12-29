Sears Holdings Announces Another Round Of Kmart And Sears Closings

There are two related pieces of news out of Sears Holdings this week. First, the company is closing another round of Kmart and Sears stores across the country. Second, it’s set to borrow at least another $200 million from its manifesto-writing CEO.

Business Insider reports that employees were told yesterday that around 30 stores would be closing; this list was not officially released to the media, but we’ve been able to confirm the following closings with other sources.

State Town Mall or Location Store End Date CA Riverside Iowa Ave Kmart April KY Bowling Green Scottsville Road Kmart April KY Corbin N US Highway 25 E Kmart April KY Georgetown Paris Pike Kmart April KY London W. Highway 192 Kmart April KY Owensboro W. Parrish Ave. Kmart April KY Paducah Kentucky Oaks Mall Sears April MA Fairhaven Plaza Way Kmart April NY Amherst Boulevard Mall Sears April NY Cheektowaga Walden Galleria Sears April NY New Hartford Commercial Drive Kmart April NY Wallkill Galleria at Crystal Run Sears April OK Tulsa S. Yale Avenue Sears April WV Bridgeport Meadowbrook Mall Sears April WV Charleston Charleston Town Center Sears April WV Elkins Beverly Pike Kmart April WV Parkersburg Division Street Kmart April WV Weirton Three Springs Drive Kmart April

Meanwhile, Sears Holding CEO Eddie Lampert is once again lending his own company a huge pile of cash. This latest transaction is a “secured standby letter of credit” for at least $200 million, letting the retailer borrow as needed from affiliates of its CEO’s hedge fund when it needs cash flow. It is probably not a good sign about the company’s holiday season sales that it needs cash now, though this could just be planning ahead as rating agencies and the company’s own employees have some trepidation about the future of Sears Holdings, especially the Kmart discount chain.