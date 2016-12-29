Sears Holdings Announces Another Round Of Kmart And Sears Closings

Sears Holdings Announces Another Round Of Kmart And Sears ClosingsImage courtesy of Nicholas Eckhart
There are two related pieces of news out of Sears Holdings this week. First, the company is closing another round of Kmart and Sears stores across the country. Second, it’s set to borrow at least another $200 million from its manifesto-writing CEO.
Business Insider reports that employees were told yesterday that around 30 stores would be closing; this list was not officially released to the media, but we’ve been able to confirm the following closings with other sources.
|State
|Town
|Mall or Location
|Store
|End Date
|CA
|Riverside
|Iowa Ave
|Kmart
|April
|KY
|Bowling Green
|Scottsville Road
|Kmart
|April
|KY
|Corbin
|N US Highway 25 E
|Kmart
|April
|KY
|Georgetown
|Paris Pike
|Kmart
|April
|KY
|London
|W. Highway 192
|Kmart
|April
|KY
|Owensboro
|W. Parrish Ave.
|Kmart
|April
|KY
|Paducah
|Kentucky Oaks Mall
|Sears
|April
|MA
|Fairhaven
|Plaza Way
|Kmart
|April
|NY
|Amherst
|Boulevard Mall
|Sears
|April
|NY
|Cheektowaga
|Walden Galleria
|Sears
|April
|NY
|New Hartford
|Commercial Drive
|Kmart
|April
|NY
|Wallkill
|Galleria at Crystal Run
|Sears
|April
|OK
|Tulsa
|S. Yale Avenue
|Sears
|April
|WV
|Bridgeport
|Meadowbrook Mall
|Sears
|April
|WV
|Charleston
|Charleston Town Center
|Sears
|April
|WV
|Elkins
|Beverly Pike
|Kmart
|April
|WV
|Parkersburg
|Division Street
|Kmart
|April
|WV
|Weirton
|Three Springs Drive
|Kmart
|April
Meanwhile, Sears Holding CEO Eddie Lampert is once again lending his own company a huge pile of cash. This latest transaction is a “secured standby letter of credit” for at least $200 million, letting the retailer borrow as needed from affiliates of its CEO’s hedge fund when it needs cash flow. It is probably not a good sign about the company’s holiday season sales that it needs cash now, though this could just be planning ahead as rating agencies and the company’s own employees have some trepidation about the future of Sears Holdings, especially the Kmart discount chain.