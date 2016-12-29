More Hatchimals Problems: Parents Claim They Say Curse Words

Yesterday, the hot holiday toy of 2016 came under fire when parents complained that the Hatchimals they bought for their kids failed to hatch. Now, some who have hatched the interactive toy say it came with an unexpected feature: an R-rated vocabulary.

CNN reports that in videos posted online this week, some parents are claiming their Hatchimals appear to be saying “f— me” as they sleep or emerge from their eggs.

The toy, which hatches from a plastic egg, is supposed to respond to human touch and repeat phrases that humans teach them.

Yet, one video posted on YouTube shows the toy apparently falling asleep in a half-hatched egg. The parents seem to think the toy is saying “f— me.”

“My six year-old son doesn’t hear it but the adults do! We don’t really take offense to the sounds it makes but it is pretty funny,” the poster notes in description of the video.

However, some commenters believe the parents are just hearing what they want to hear, suggesting that the toy is actually saying “hug me.”

Spin Master, the company that makes the toy, tells CNN that the animal isn’t saying cuss words or “hug me.”

“Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they’re cold and snoring while they sleep,” a spokeswoman for company said. “We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language.”