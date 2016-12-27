Amazon Claims Fastest Christmas Eve Delivery Only Took 13 Minutes

‘Tis the day after the day after Christmas, when retailers sit back and congratulate themselves on all their hard work. Like Amazon, which says it was so good at selling last-minute gifts, its fastest Prime Now delivery on Christmas Eve took only 13 minutes.

As part of a post-Christmas information dump, in which Amazon claimed it shipped more than one billion items this holiday season, the e-commerce giant says that super speedy delivery was dropped off at 9:05 p.m. to a Prime member in Redondo Beach, CA. The customer ordered a Tile Slim Item Finder and a Tile Mate Key Finder, in case you were wondering.

As for other notable deliveries, Amazon says the last Prime Now item delivered in time for Christmas was handed over at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 24 to a customer in Irvine, CA, who sounded like they were in for a rough holiday: that shipment included a heated mattress pad, NyQuil, and Afrin Nasal Spray.

Not all customers were happy with their last-minute Amazon shopping experiences, however, including a shopper who accused the company of guaranteeing a delivery on Dec. 24, but then hiring a shipping company that was closed from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26.