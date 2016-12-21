Racist Tirade Proves To Be One Way To Get Banned From A Mall

What kind of behavior can get you banned from a public place like a mall? Being caught on camera verbally abusing other customers is one way, as a woman in Kentucky recently found out.

WHAS-TV reports (warning: link contains autoplay video) that shoppers at a Louisville-area mall recorded a woman berating two Latina shoppers at JCPenney. According to witnesses, the dispute involved an allegation that one of the women was skipping the line.

The customer who posted the video — which appears to have been taken down — says one of the women brought over a few more items while her friend was checking out, which prompted the other shopper’s outburst, telling them to “go back to wherever the [expletive] you come from lady,” and yelling at a store worker who told her to watch her language.

“You’re a nobodies. Just because you come from another country it don’t make you nobody. You’re nobody — as far as I’m concerned. You’re probably on welfare — the taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff,” she yells in the video. “It’s true. We probably pay for every bit of that stuff, you know that. Probably all the food they get and everything else. I’m sorry but that’s the way I feel.”

The mall said in a statement that it’s aware of the video, and strives to create a comfortable and convenient experience for all guests.

“We will work with JCPenney to identify this woman and once identified, she will permanently be banned from [the premises], per our behavior code,” the mall said.