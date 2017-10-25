Fisher-Price Recalls 63K Infant Motion Seats Over Fire Hazard

If you’ve got one of those infant motion seats intended to soothe a baby with gentle swaying or bouncing, you probably want to pay attention: Fisher-Price is recalling 63,000 Soothing Motion Seats over a potential fire hazard.

Fisher-Price initiated the recall of 63,000 Soothing Motion Seats after receiving 36 reports that the devices overheated, including one report of a fire within the motor housing.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported related to the issue, but Fisher-Price urges owners to stop using the seats immediately.

According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the issue with the seats is contained in the motor housing, the part of the machine that actually moves the seat.

The seats bounce, sway, vibrate, can play 10 songs and nature sounds, and have an overhead mobile.

In all, the recall affects two different types of Fisher-Price seats that can be identified by the model number on the underside of the motor housing:

• Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22

• Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39

The recalled seats had been available online and in stores nationwide since Nov. 2015. There were sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Toys ‘R’ Us, BuyBuyBaby and other retailers and websites for between $160 to $175 each.

Owners should contact Fisher-Price for a full refund. The company can be reached at 800-432-5437 or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on Recalls & Safety Alerts for more information.