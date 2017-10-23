Google Looking Into Pixel 2 XL Screen Issues

Google’s new Pixel 2 phones are the tech company’s latest and greatest attempt to crack the smartphone market largely dominated by Samsung and Apple. However, Google is now having to investigate and explain to some Pixel 2 XL owners why their screens are apparently malfunctioning.

Android Central reports that Google is “actively investigating” complaints that the Pixel 2 XL screen suffers from “burn-in” — that’s when a faint version of a previously displayed image remains the phone’s screen. Think of it like when you accidentally look at a very bright light and then look away but can still see the bright spot for several seconds afterward.

What Am I Seeing?

In the Pixel 2 XL’s case, owners say that when looking at a gray background on the screen, they could see the outlines of the device’s navigation buttons at the bottom, while others saw bars or QR codes on the screen.

The issue was first uncovered by Android Central’s Alex Dobie, who noticed the device’s control buttons seemingly burned into the bottom of the screen.

That's some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use pic.twitter.com/EPJTs6D0Kg — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) October 22, 2017

Several owners then shared their experience on the Google Pixel Reddit thread, noting that sometimes the issue appeared in as little as 24 hours.

“Received the phone earlier this morning, and under 24 hours, screen burning formed,” user extremeking wrote, noting that the issue happened about an hour after activating night light.

Another owner says that just after receiving and setting up the device, he noticed a faint QR code on the screen.

Reddit user Talevon wrote that his device also had a faint burn-in after just a week of use. Going back to check his older Pixel 1 XL, the owner says he also noticed burn-in.

“This is one of those “cannot be unseen” kind of things,” he wrote, adding that it doesn’t seem to be a problem confined to the new phone. “Not trying to make any excuses for the screen quality, I absolutely agree that it shouldn’t be burning in this quickly.”

Looking Into It

A rep for Google tells Android Central that it is aware of the report and looking into the issue.

“We put all of our products through extensive quality testing before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit,” the rep said. “We are actively investigating this report.”

Several of the owners who shared their experience with the phone note that Google has already shipped a replacement device.