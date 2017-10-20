For Some Reason, No One Wants Entry-Level Retail Jobs

With more commerce shifting online every year and a “retail apocalypse” at hand shuttering stores and malls, you’d think that there would be plenty of folks clamoring for the few retail jobs that remain. But even the stores that are actually looking to hire employees seem to be having trouble finding them, it turns out.

Staffing firms have noticed a national trend that there are more low-level jobs and fewer people interested in taking them.

Recruiters told Reuters that entry-level employees are looking for flexibility that isn’t always available in retail. They blame ride-hailing services and on-demand delivery apps for taking entry-level workers, since they offer (or at least advertise) higher starting pay and opportunities for tips and bonuses.

“There just aren’t enough people who are looking for work,” the chief economist of job site Glassdoor told Reuters.

Walmart, the country’s biggest bricks-and-mortar retailer, says that it’s putting money toward higher pay for current employees rather than hiring seasonal help, but in turn is asking employees to do more.