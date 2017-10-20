Bagged Salad Recall Expands To Include Vegetables Sold At Walmart, Target, Others

This morning, we shared a recall notice from grocery chain Trader Joe’s that its kohlrabi salad mix had been recalled after a supplier let the company know about potential listeria contamination. It turns out that recall was much bigger, involving other retailers including Albertsons, H-E-B, and Walmart, and vegetables that are less fun to say than “kohlrabi.”

What happened

The company behind the recalled products, Mann Packing, exports some products to Canada, and routine testing of those exports turned up Listeria. While there have been no reported or confirmed illnesses from these products, note that the incubation period for Listeria ranges from three to 70 days, so people could get sick more than two months from now.

What to look for

There are a lot of products included in this recall. They were sold under Mann’s own brand name, and also under the store brands of Archer Farms (Target), H-E-B, Little Salad Bar, Signature Farms (Albertsons), Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Western Family. You can find a table with all of the items listed at the bottom of this post, and images of the Mann’s packaging for each product is available on the company’s website.

What to do

Mann’s asks that you throw affected products away or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund. If you have any questions about the recall or the products, contact the company at 888-470-2681 or use its email form.