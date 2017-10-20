Bagged Salad Recall Expands To Include Vegetables Sold At Walmart, Target, Others

This morning, we shared a recall notice from grocery chain Trader Joe’s that its kohlrabi salad mix had been recalled after a supplier let the company know about potential listeria contamination. It turns out that recall was much bigger, involving other retailers including Albertsons, H-E-B, and Walmart, and vegetables that are less fun to say than “kohlrabi.”

What happened

The company behind the recalled products, Mann Packing, exports some products to Canada, and routine testing of those exports turned up Listeria. While there have been no reported or confirmed illnesses from these products, note that the incubation period for Listeria ranges from three to 70 days, so people could get sick more than two months from now.

What to look for

There are a lot of products included in this recall. They were sold under Mann’s own brand name, and also under the store brands of Archer Farms (Target), H-E-B, Little Salad Bar, Signature Farms (Albertsons), Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Western Family. You can find a table with all of the items listed at the bottom of this post, and images of the Mann’s packaging for each product is available on the company’s website.

What to do

Mann’s asks that you throw affected products away or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund. If you have any questions about the recall or the products, contact the company at 888-470-2681 or use its email form.

Product “Best Before” Date UPC
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags 10/14, 10/15, 10/16 716519013058
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags 10/14, 10/16 716519012174
10/16/2017
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags 10/14/2017 716519013034
10/16/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags 10/15/2017 716519011009
10/17/2017
Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags 10/14/2017 716519013072
10/15/2017
10/17/2017
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags 10/14/2017 716519010163
10/16/2017
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags 10/14/2017 716519013010
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas 10/14/2017 716519036859
10/15/2017
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags 10/14/2017 716519020186
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags 10/14/2017 716519012181
10/16/2017
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags 10/14/2017 716519013065
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/16/2017
Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags 10/14/2017 716519020292
10/16/2017
Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags 10/15/2017 716519069017
10/14/2017 716519069017
10/15/2017 716519069017
10/16/2017 716519069017
Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags 10/14/2017 716519014031
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray 10/15/2017 716519020445
10/16/2017
Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray 10/14/2017 716519088728
10/16/2017
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray 10/14/2017 716519020483
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags 10/14/2017 716519000287
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays 10/18/2017 716519036958
10/19/2017
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray 10/12/2017 716519036941
10/13/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017
10/20/2017
Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray 10/11/2017 716519036798
10/12/2017
10/13/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray 10/12/2017 716519036811
10/13/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
10/19/2017
10/20/2017
Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray 10/11/2017 716519036897
10/12/2017
10/13/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz Tray 10/12/2017 716519036859
10/13/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017
Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray 10/15/2017 716519014055
Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags 10/17/2017 716519000416
Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags 10/14/2017 716519013119
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags 10/14/2017 716519013089
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags 10/14/2017 716519020155
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags 10/14/2017 716519012150
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags 10/14/2017 716519013041
10/16/2017
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray 10/15/2017 716519014079
10/16/2017
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays 10/14/2017 716519014758
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags 10/14/2017 716519020575
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Archer Farms (Target) Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags 10/16/2017 85239343142
Archer Farms Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags 10/14/2017 085239341148
10/15/2017
Archer Farms Broccoli Florets 12oz bags 10/14/2017 085239319147
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Archer Farms Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags 10/14/2017 085239339145
10/15/2017
Archer Farms Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags 10/14/2017 085239301142
Archer Farms Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags 10/15/2017 085239193143
Archer Farms Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags 10/14/2017 085239030141
H-E-B Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags 10/15/2017 4122097508
10/16/2017
H-E-B Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags 10/14/2017 4122097503
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
H-E-B Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags 10/15/2017 4122097505
10/16/2017
H-E-B Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags 10/16/2017 4122097512
10/17/2017
H-E-B Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags 10/14/2017 4122065112
10/15/2017
H-E-B Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags 10/15/2017 4122017706
10/16/2017
H-E-B Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags 10/15/2017 4122009327
10/16/2017
H-E-B Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags 10/15/2017 4122032278
10/16/2017
H-E-B Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags 10/14/2017 4122097501
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
H-E-B Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags 10/14/2017 4122083223
10/17/2017
H-E-B Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags 10/14/2017 4122097504
10/16/2017
H-E-B Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 10/14/2017 4122097506
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags 10/15/2017 041498216030
Little Salad Bar Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags 10/16/2017 041498216047
Signature Farms Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays 10/14/2017 021130110964
10/16/2017
Signature Farms Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags 10/14/2017 021130984497
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Signature Farms Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags 10/14/2017 21130983407
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Signature Farms Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags 10/15/2017 21130983391
10/17/2017
Signature Farms Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags 10/14/2017 021130984459
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Signature Farms Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags 10/14/2017 021130983407
10/15/2017
Signature Farms Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags 10/14/2017 21130983322
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Signature Farms Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays 10/14/2017 021130299553
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Signature Farms Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays 10/14/2017 021130299553
10/15/2017
Signature Farms Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays 10/16/2017 21130299560
Signature Farms Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags 10/14/2017 021130984466
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Signature Farms Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 10/14/2017 21130983322
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Signature Farms Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays 10/14/2017 021130984282
Signature Farms Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays 10/14/2017 021130984282
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Trader Joe’s Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags 10/14/2017 0058 6146
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Walmart Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags 10/14/2017 681131328852
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Walmart Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags 10/14/2017 681131122344
10/16/2017
Walmart Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags 10/14/2017 681131328845
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Walmart Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags 10/14/2017 681131148207
10/15/2017
Walmart Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags 10/13/2017 681131457460
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Walmart Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags 10/14/2017 681131091381
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Walmart Cauliflower 6/16 oz 10/14/2017 681131122320
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Walmart Super Blend, 10oz bags 10/13/2017 681131148368
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Walmart Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags 10/14/2017 681131457378
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
Walmart Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM 10/14/2017 681131328791
10/15/2017
10/16/2017

