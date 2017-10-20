Bagged Salad Recall Expands To Include Vegetables Sold At Walmart, Target, Others
This morning, we shared a recall notice from grocery chain Trader Joe’s that its kohlrabi salad mix had been recalled after a supplier let the company know about potential listeria contamination. It turns out that recall was much bigger, involving other retailers including Albertsons, H-E-B, and Walmart, and vegetables that are less fun to say than “kohlrabi.”
What happened
The company behind the recalled products, Mann Packing, exports some products to Canada, and routine testing of those exports turned up Listeria. While there have been no reported or confirmed illnesses from these products, note that the incubation period for Listeria ranges from three to 70 days, so people could get sick more than two months from now.
What to look for
There are a lot of products included in this recall. They were sold under Mann’s own brand name, and also under the store brands of Archer Farms (Target), H-E-B, Little Salad Bar, Signature Farms (Albertsons), Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Western Family. You can find a table with all of the items listed at the bottom of this post, and images of the Mann’s packaging for each product is available on the company’s website.
What to do
Mann’s asks that you throw affected products away or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund. If you have any questions about the recall or the products, contact the company at 888-470-2681 or use its email form.
|Product
|“Best Before” Date
|UPC
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags
|10/14, 10/15, 10/16
|716519013058
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags
|10/14, 10/16
|716519012174
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags
|10/14/2017
|716519013034
|10/16/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags
|10/15/2017
|716519011009
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags
|10/14/2017
|716519013072
|10/15/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags
|10/14/2017
|716519010163
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags
|10/14/2017
|716519013010
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas
|10/14/2017
|716519036859
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags
|10/14/2017
|716519020186
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags
|10/14/2017
|716519012181
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags
|10/14/2017
|716519013065
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
|10/14/2017
|716519020292
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags
|10/15/2017
|716519069017
|10/14/2017
|716519069017
|10/15/2017
|716519069017
|10/16/2017
|716519069017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags
|10/14/2017
|716519014031
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray
|10/15/2017
|716519020445
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|10/14/2017
|716519088728
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray
|10/14/2017
|716519020483
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags
|10/14/2017
|716519000287
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays
|10/18/2017
|716519036958
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray
|10/12/2017
|716519036941
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|10/20/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray
|10/11/2017
|716519036798
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray
|10/12/2017
|716519036811
|10/13/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|10/19/2017
|10/20/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray
|10/11/2017
|716519036897
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz Tray
|10/12/2017
|716519036859
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray
|10/15/2017
|716519014055
|Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags
|10/17/2017
|716519000416
|Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags
|10/14/2017
|716519013119
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags
|10/14/2017
|716519013089
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags
|10/14/2017
|716519020155
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags
|10/14/2017
|716519012150
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags
|10/14/2017
|716519013041
|10/16/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray
|10/15/2017
|716519014079
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays
|10/14/2017
|716519014758
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags
|10/14/2017
|716519020575
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Archer Farms (Target) Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags
|10/16/2017
|85239343142
|Archer Farms Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags
|10/14/2017
|085239341148
|10/15/2017
|Archer Farms Broccoli Florets 12oz bags
|10/14/2017
|085239319147
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Archer Farms Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags
|10/14/2017
|085239339145
|10/15/2017
|Archer Farms Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags
|10/14/2017
|085239301142
|Archer Farms Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags
|10/15/2017
|085239193143
|Archer Farms Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags
|10/14/2017
|085239030141
|H-E-B Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags
|10/15/2017
|4122097508
|10/16/2017
|H-E-B Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|4122097503
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|H-E-B Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|10/15/2017
|4122097505
|10/16/2017
|H-E-B Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags
|10/16/2017
|4122097512
|10/17/2017
|H-E-B Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|4122065112
|10/15/2017
|H-E-B Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags
|10/15/2017
|4122017706
|10/16/2017
|H-E-B Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags
|10/15/2017
|4122009327
|10/16/2017
|H-E-B Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags
|10/15/2017
|4122032278
|10/16/2017
|H-E-B Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|4122097501
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|H-E-B Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|4122083223
|10/17/2017
|H-E-B Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|4122097504
|10/16/2017
|H-E-B Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|4122097506
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|10/15/2017
|041498216030
|Little Salad Bar Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags
|10/16/2017
|041498216047
|Signature Farms Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays
|10/14/2017
|021130110964
|10/16/2017
|Signature Farms Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|021130984497
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Signature Farms Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|21130983407
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Signature Farms Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags
|10/15/2017
|21130983391
|10/17/2017
|Signature Farms Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|021130984459
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Signature Farms Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|021130983407
|10/15/2017
|Signature Farms Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|21130983322
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Signature Farms Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays
|10/14/2017
|021130299553
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Signature Farms Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays
|10/14/2017
|021130299553
|10/15/2017
|Signature Farms Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays
|10/16/2017
|21130299560
|Signature Farms Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|021130984466
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Signature Farms Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|21130983322
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Signature Farms Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays
|10/14/2017
|021130984282
|Signature Farms Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays
|10/14/2017
|021130984282
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Trader Joe’s Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags
|10/14/2017
|0058 6146
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Walmart Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|681131328852
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Walmart Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags
|10/14/2017
|681131122344
|10/16/2017
|Walmart Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|681131328845
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Walmart Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|681131148207
|10/15/2017
|Walmart Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags
|10/13/2017
|681131457460
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Walmart Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags
|10/14/2017
|681131091381
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Walmart Cauliflower 6/16 oz
|10/14/2017
|681131122320
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Walmart Super Blend, 10oz bags
|10/13/2017
|681131148368
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Walmart Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags
|10/14/2017
|681131457378
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Walmart Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM
|10/14/2017
|681131328791
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017