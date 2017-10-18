Ford Recalls 1.1M Trucks Over Doors That Don’t Stay Shut

One of the last things you want to happen when driving down the road is to have your vehicle’s door unexpectedly open. For that reason, Ford has issued the recall of 1.1 million trucks.

Ford announced today the recall of model year 2015 to 2017 F-150 and model year 2017 Ford Super Duty trucks after determining the doors of the vehicles may not open or close properly.

According to the carmaker, a frozen door latch or a bent or kinked actuation cable may result in the vehicles’ doors not opening or closing.

If the latch is affected, but the door appears to close, Ford warns it might not stay that way. That’s because the latch may not fully engage the door striker, leaving the potential for the door to open while driving.

As you can imagine, a door that opens while the vehicle is in motion could prove to be dangerous to drivers and passengers.

In complaints submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Adminstration’s safercar.gov database, owners recall the moment their doors failed to latch.

The owner of a 2015 F-150 notes that the door mechanism froze and the latch malfunctioned. The doors of the vehicle would not remain locked and on two separate occasions the driver side door erroneously opened while driving.

An owner of a 2016 Ford F-150 notes in a complaint that the door latches malfunctioned both while the car was in motion and while parked.

In one instance, the door opened and would not stay closed when prompted. The door remained open while driving.

So far, Ford says it is not aware of any injuries related to the issue.

The company will begin notifying owners of the recall in coming weeks. Dealers will install water shields over the door latches and inspect and repair the door latch actuation cables if needed.