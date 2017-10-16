Hyatt Reports Another Payment Card Breach Affecting 41 Hotels In 11 Countries

For the second time in two years, global hotel operator Hyatt has been hit by a far-reaching breach of its payment card system. The latest attack involves the financial information of guests who stayed at any one of 41 Hyatt properties in 11 different countries.

In its announcement, Hyatt says that the data that crooks may have obtained includes cardholder names, card numbers, expiration dates, and the internal verification code. The breach affects cards that were physically swiped at the front desk of the hotels, and not cards used for online reservations. Card information was at risk from March to July of 2017.

“While we estimate that the incident affected a small percentage of payment cards used by guests who visited the group of affected Hyatt hotels during the at-risk time period,” the company said in a statement, “the available information and data does not allow Hyatt to identify each specific payment card that may have been affected.”

In other words, Hyatt can tell you whether you stayed in an affected hotel during the period when malware was lurking on its payment systems, but can’t tell you whether your payment information was stolen.

Over at Krebs on Security, where we learned about this breach, Brian Krebs points out that there’s a reason why there have been so many breaches at chain hotels and other hospitality businesses in recent years. Malware-wielding crooks have become very, very good at finding ways into the systems of hotels, resorts, and restaurants.

They’ve developed specialized phishing messages that appear to be from companies in that industry or a business looking to book an event, all with the goal of getting someone to click on a link in an email.

Here’s the list of properties, if you’re curious. If you stayed at any of them, watch your credit card or bank statements carefully, and consider turning on any suspicious payment notification service that your bank might offer.

Country/Territory City Property Brazil Sao Paulo Grand Hyatt Sao Paulo China Fuzhou Hyatt Regency Fuzhou, Cangshan China Guangzhou Grand Hyatt Guangzhou China Guangzhou Park Hyatt Guangzhou China Guiyang Hyatt Regency Guiyang China Hangzhou Hyatt Regency Hangzhou China Hangzhou Park Hyatt Hangzhou China Jinan Hyatt Regency Jinan China Lijiang Grand Hyatt Lijiang China Qingdao Hyatt Regency Qingdao China Sanya Grand Hyatt Sanya Haitang Bay China Shanghai Andaz Xintiandi, Shanghai China Shanghai Grand Hyatt Shanghai China Shanghai Hyatt on the Bund, Shanghai China Shanghai Hyatt Regency Chongming China Shanghai Hyatt Regency Shanghai Wujiaochang China Shenzhen Grand Hyatt Shenzhen China Xiamen Hyatt Regency Xiamen Wuyuanwan China Xi’an Hyatt Regency Xi’an China Cartagena Hyatt Regency Cartagena Guam Tumon Hyatt Regency Guam India Pune Hyatt Place Pune/Hinjawadi Indonesia Bali Grand Hyatt Bali Japan Tokyo Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Mexico Celaya Hyatt Place Celaya Mexico Playa del Carmen Andaz Mayakoba Mexico Tijuana Hyatt Place Tijuana Mexico Zapopan, Jalisco Hyatt Regency Andares Guadalajara Mexico Dorado Hyatt Place Bayamón Mexico Manatí Hyatt Place Manatí Puerto Rico San Juan Hyatt Place San Juan Saudi Arabia Holy Makkah Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah Saudi Arabia Jeddah Park Hyatt Jeddah – Marina, Club and Spa Saudi Arabia Riyadh Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya South Korea Busan Park Hyatt Busan South Korea Seogwipo-Si Hyatt Regency Jeju South Korea Seoul Grand Hyatt Seoul United States Koloa, HI Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa United States Lahaina, HI Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa United States Wailea, HI Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

Hyatt’s number for customers in the United States to call with questions about the breach is 855-474-9288. Numbers to call from other countries are available on the breach announcement page.