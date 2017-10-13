Today Was The Last Friday The 13th For Flight 666 To HEL

If the thought of taking Flight 666 straight to HEL on Friday the 13th fills you with a kind of spooky glee, we regret to inform you that you will never have a chance to book this special Finnair flight on this particularly superstitious day.

Finnair has been flying AY666 from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Helsinki on Friday the 13th since 2006. But the airline has decided to retire that flight, with the last one of its kind taking off today at 1:18 p.m. local time today (it was scheduled for 13:00, of course). It landed safely in HEL a few hours later, the airline said:

“As of Oct, 29, some of our flight numbers in our network will change and our AY666 flight from Copenhagen to Helsinki will change to AY954,” a spokesperson told The Telegraph.

Over the last 11 years, Finnair has flown AY666 to HEL on Friday 13th a total of 21 times, the spokesperson noted.

“It has been quite a joke among the pilots,” a pilot who flew the route in 2013 said then. “I’m not a superstitious man. It’s only a coincidence for me.”

He explained at the time that he and the crew were happy to help any passenger who felt uncomfortable or anxious about being on Flight 666.

