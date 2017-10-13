Tesla Recalls 11,000 Model X Vehicles Over Seats That Could Fly Forward

It’s not only convenient, but often necessary, for a vehicle’s seats to move. However, if those seats don’t return and stay in their proper position it can be a problem. Case in point: 11,000 Tesla Model X SUVs now under recall.

A rep for Tesla confirms that the car maker has issued a “proactive” recall of about 11,000 Model X vehicles produced between Oct. 28, 2016 and Aug. 16, 2017 after discovering the rear seats may contain a faulty locking mechanism.

According to the carmaker, a faulty mechanism could prevent the middle rear seats from locking after they have been folded down and then returned to normal position. If this occurs, the seats could fall forward in the event of a crash.

Tesla, which believes the issue only affects about 3% of the 11,000 recalled cars, says the cables in the second row fold-flat seats in the vehicles may need to be adjusted.

The problem was discovered through internal testing and the carmaker is unaware of any issues or accidents related to the seat issue.

Tesla says it will email affected customers and arrange appointments for repairs.

This is the second seat-related recall for Tesla’s Model X. Back in April 2016, the carmaker recalled 2,700 Model X SUVs after discovering a faulty hinge could cause the third-row seats to fall forward in the event of a crash.

According to Tesla, that recall was initiated after the seats failed a strength test in the European Union. While the cars previously passed similar tests in the U.S., the company says the EU tests are more stringent.

Though Tesla says it is informing affected Model X owners of the recall now, there is currently no information about the defect in NHTSA’s SaferCar.gov database. According to the agency, when an automaker voluntarily and proactively initiates a recall, it has five days to file the necessary documentation with NHTSA, which can then take up to 10 days to actually post the information.