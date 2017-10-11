Cascadian Farms Granola, Whole Foods Raisin Bran Recalled For Undeclared Nuts

Peanut and tree nut allergies are sneaky and can be life-threatening, which is why foods that might have even traces of them are supposed to have declarations on their packages. Two different companies, Cascadian Farms and Whole Foods, have recalled cinnamon raisin granola and raisin bran respectively, because they may be contaminated with different nuts for very different reasons.

Cascadian Farms Cinnamon Raisin Granola with Undeclared Almonds

What to look for

Cascadian Farms, owned by General Mills, has recalled granola from two production days because it may have become contaminated with almonds, which this variety of granola doesn’t usually contain.

What to do

Look for the date codes on the box: Affected boxes of cereal will have the codes 20MAR2018JK or 21MAR2018JK for the “better if used by” dates.

The company asks people who are allergic to tree nuts to not eat the cereal, and to contact General Mills at 800-624-4123 for a replacement box of almond-free cereal or a refund.

Whole Foods Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls disguised as Raisin Bran

What to look for

Boxes of what appears to be 365 Everyday Value brand raisin bran from Whole Foods have a secret: The cereal inside is actually the company’s Peanut Butter Cocoa Balls. This is a great surprise for customers’ inner children, unless they have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts.

The products may have been sold at Whole Foods supermarkets or on Amazon.com, which now carries Whole Foods brand products. Look for 15-ounce raisin bran boxes with a best-before date of June 4, 2018.

What to do

If you ordered the cereal online from Amazon, you’ll receive an email with instructions for the recall. If you purchased it at a Whole Foods store, bring the receipt in for a refund or exchange. Customers who have any questions about the product or about the recall can call Whole Foods at 844-936-8255.