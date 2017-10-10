Target Says It’s Not Trying Compete With Amazon, Just Trying To Be “Best Target”

They say that before you can be in a truly happy relationship you have to be happy with yourself. This apparently applies to retail, too: Target executives say the company isn’t trying to compete with Amazon to get customers in the door, instead the retailer is just tying to be the best version of itself for customers.

Instead of focusing on initiatives to bring in new customers, Target is focusing on improving itself and making its current customers happy.

“We are going to win when we’re the best Target, and not trying to be a competitor against Amazon or anyone else,” Target CFO Cathy Smith said at the Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., as reported by Fortune.

To that end, the retailer has recently revamped its in-store offerings, launching new clothing and home goods lines, and designer collaborations.

Smith added that Amazon’s increased presence in the physical retail world validates that fact that stores still matter, while also pushing retailers like Target “to step up our game.”

It’s Still Kind Of A Competition

While Smith noted during the conference that Target is “just trying to make sure we’re executing, not trying to compete with someone like Amazon,” the company isn’t brushing off the competition altogether.

Last week, Target expanded its test of curbside pickup at some stores to include actual customers after testing the service with employees in the Minneapolis area.

In August, the retailer purchased a shipping tech company, Grand Junction, in order to speed up its deliveries, a sign it was looking to compete with Amazon.

Back in May, the company began testing a program that gave customers the ability to get one-day shipping household items.

Restock allows RedCard holders to fill a giant box with their household products, food, or baby and pet supplies, and then have it shipped for a $4.99 flat rate. Orders placed by 2 p.m. will arrive by the end of the next day.