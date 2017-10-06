Publix Recalls Meat Loaf Mislabeled As Pot Roast

It would be a little bit confusing to open a microwaveable pot roast and find a microwaveable meatloaf instead. However, it could be seriously problematic for people with food allergies, since while meatloaf has bread crumbs and soybean oil, pot roast doesn’t. That’s why the incognito meatloaf has been recalled.

What to look for

Affected products were sent to Publix stores in Georgia and Florida. The mislabeled meatloaf comes in a 15-ounce plastic tray labeled “Publix homestyle beef pot roast with seasoned gravy.”

Affected packages have a lot code of 72487338, and a case code of 09080/43303, and the USDA establishment number on the label is 17789B. The “Use by/freeze by” date is Dec. 4, 2017.

What to do

The error was discovered when a customer discovered meatloaf instead of pot roast in the package. If you have no food allergies and happen to like meatloaf, you can probably eat this product with no harm other than disappointment at missing out on the pot roast you were expecting.

However, the company urges people to throw the product out or return it to the store for a refund. If you do have this product and have allergies, sensitivities, or an abiding hatred of meatloaf, return it to the store.

If you have questions about the product or the recall, call 309-291-2112.