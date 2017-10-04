Volkswagen, Porsche Recall 125K Vehicles Over Engine Fires

Gasoline may make your engine go, but if there’s a fuel leak, it can also make your engine go up in flames. That’s why Volkswagen and its Porsche brand are recalling more than 124,000 vehicles.

Volkswagen recently announced the recall of 73,941 model year 2004 to 2007 Touareg vehicles, while Porsche recalled 50,145 model year 2003 to 2006 Cayenne, Cayenne S, and Cayenne Turbo, and 2006 Cayenne S “Titanium” Edition vehicles.

According to notices — VW [PDF]/Porsche [PDF] — posted with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicles may contain a fuel filter flange that could crack, allowing fuel to leak.

The carmakers note that hairline cracks can appear in the flange after extended use and age. Customers may be able to identify the issue via a noticeable fuel odor.

If the crack occurs and a fuel leak is present in the area of an ignition source, it could increase the risk of fire.

The carmakers tell NHTSA that they first discovered the issue in Feb. 2017 after receiving complaints from owners. VW and Porsche initiated a data review and identified a number of similar complaints. In June, the carmakers began a 90-day field investigation, collecting 100 parts for analysis.

In September, VW’s product safety committee viewed the results and determined that a defect was present.

Dealers will inspect the affected vehicles’ fuel filter flange for cracks, and replace as needed. If no cracks are found, the dealer will install a protective cover onto the filter flange.

For now, the carmakers say that parts are not available, but owners will be notified of the recall starting Nov. 19.