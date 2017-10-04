Here’s Where To Score Free Tacos & Other Deals For National Taco Day

If you forgot to scarf down a taco for Taco Tuesday yesterday, have no fear: Today is National Taco Day. Yes, there really is a “day” for everything, but that’s okay, as there are freebies and discounts up for grabs.

While many local diners, restaurants, and fast food joints will have freebies or discounts, here’s what larger chains are offering in honor of the taco’s special day.

As always, some deals might not be offered at your local restaurant or chain, so call ahead if you want to avoid abject disappointment.

Del Taco: The chain’s more than 500 locations are offering a buy-one-get-one deal for the Queso Crunch Taco. New Raving Fan eClub members can get two free grilled chicken tacos.

2 is better than 1 especially when it comes to Queso Crunch Tacos. Get a coupon to celebrate National Taco Day tmrw: https://t.co/12bQrsaEJa pic.twitter.com/mOYXOFyTyn — Del Taco Restaurants (@DelTaco) October 4, 2017

Fuzzy’s Taco: The Texas-based chain is offering customers $1 tacos all day.

It's #NationalTacoDay!! That means our tacos are only $1 today. Adjust your plans accordingly. — Fuzzy's Taco Shop (@fuzzystacoshop) October 4, 2017

Moe’s Southwest Grill: While it’s not a National Taco Day deal per se, new member of the chain’s Rockin’ Rewards program can receive a free cup of queso.

On The Border: The sit-down restaurant is offering mini tacos for $0.50 each today at participating locations.

These 50¢ tacos are calling your name. Today is #NationalTacoDay! How many do you think you can eat? 🌮 pic.twitter.com/PkbgeTr23z — On The Border (@ontheborder) October 4, 2017

Qdoba: Members of the chain’s loyalty program can score 1,000 bonus points for any purchase today.

Hey, Champs! Earn 1,000 bonus points for any purchase on October 4 in celebration of #NationalTacoDay. pic.twitter.com/H7bmTjljrm — Qdoba (@qdoba) October 2, 2017

Taco Bell: Perhaps the chain most synonymous with tacos, Taco Bell isn’t actually offering free food this year. Instead, certain locations are selling “National Taco Day gift sets” for $5.

The set — described as a “thoughtful gift” for the taco-lover in your life — comes with a Crunchy taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos taco, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos taco, and a Fiery Doritos Locos taco.

Celebrate #NationalTacoDay with our Taco Day Gift Set. 4 classic tacos for $5. Only available today. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/26Kl8mXTYs — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2017

Taco Bueno: The midwest taco chain is offering customers a free crispy taco with any purchase today.

Taco John’s: Customers at participating locations can score a can score a free crispy or soft shell taco by showing this coupon at the counter.