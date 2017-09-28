Here’s Where To Get Free Coffee & Other Deals For National Coffee Day

Is coffee your best friend? If so, Friday is your big moment: Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, which means a slew of caffeine slingers are offering up discounts in celebration — and we can tell you how to score these deals.

As always, some deals might not be offered at your local restaurant or chain, so call ahead if you want to avoid abject disappointment.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Customers can buy one hot signature coffee, get a second one for free (medium, large, or extra-large). The chain and its franchisees will also donate 14 tons of coffee to the American Red Cross.

Krispy Kreme: Starting Sept. 29 and through Oct. 1, Krispy Kreme customers can get a free drink — any size Krispy Kreme signature hot brewed blends or a small Krispy Kreme premium iced coffee.

McDonald’s: The fast food chain is offering any small McCafe for $2.

7-Eleven: Members of the convenience store chain’s 7Rewards club will get one free coffee per day from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

Peet’s: Shoppers can get 25% off fresh beans and a free cup of coffee with bean purchase.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-oz coffee all day on Sept. 29.

Pilot/Flying J: Guests can get free small cup of Pilot Coffee or another hot beverage of their choice, including tea and cappuccino. To redeem, display an online coupon — available here or at Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page — at any time on Sept. 29.

Wawa: Receive a free coffee of any size all day at any of Wawa location.

Sheetz: Customers who order through the Sheetz app on Sept. 29 will be entitled to a free Pumpkin Pie latte. The promotion is only valid on Friday.

Cumberland Farms: Text the word FREECOFFEE to 64827 to receive a mobile coupon on your smartphone on Sept. 29, which can be redeemed at any Cumberland Falls retail location for a free coffee of any size, iced or hot. The company is also bringing back its Free Coffee Friday’s, where starting Oct. 13, customers can get a free cup of coffee every Friday, no coupon required.

Tim Hortons: Starting Sept. 29 and continuing through Oct. 8, Tim Hortons locations in the U.S. are giving away a free Original Blend, Dark Roast, Decaf or Iced Coffee of any size redeemable by downloading the chain’s free app.

Maui Wowi: Customers can receive 50% off online orders at shop.mauiwowi.com whenthey use promo code ALOHACOFFEE at checkout.

Illy: The company is offering a slew of National Coffee Day deals and discounts on coffee, frothers, and espresso machines. Click here for more info.

High Brew Coffee/Lyft: Lyft passengers in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, and Philadelphia will receive a free can of High Brew on Sept. 29.

Keurig: Get 20% off all K-Cup pods on Keurig.com, by entering the code “CELEBRATE” at checkout. The offer is valid through Oct. 1.

Giving Back

Instead of offering freebies to customers, some brands are using National Coffee Day to give back to others.

Starbucks: The chain is sticking with its tradition of not offering free coffee on Sept. 29. However, it will remove menu boards for three days, and instead share information with customers about how their coffee purchases “helps make a difference for those whose livelihoods depend on it.”

Caribou: While Caribou isn’t offering free drinks either, it will donate 10% of National Coffee Day and October sales (up to $250,000) to CancerCare, a nonprofit organization offering support, education and financial assistance to those affected by cancer.