Sorry, Colorado — New Law Means No More Weed Gummy Bears

If Maureen Dowd ever decides to go back to Colorado and give weed edibles another chance, she may have more success figuring out how strong that chocolate bar is — but she also won’t be able to buy any marijuana gummy bears: New state laws going into effect Oct. 1 require more prominent potency labels on edibles, as well as prohibiting certain shapes that could be mistaken for regular candy treats.

In an effort to keep kids from getting their hands on drug-laced candy Colorado will no longer allow retailers to sell any weed edibles that are shaped like animals, fruit, or humans, including any artistic, caricature, or cartoon renderings.

Geometric shapes and fruit flavors are fine, however.

The new rules also require products to have a larger potency label: Potency for medical and retail marijuana, concentrate and product must be labeled either in a font size that is at least two font sizes larger than the surrounding label text and also not less than 10 point font.

It also must be bold and enclosed within an outlined shape like a circle or a square, or highlighted with a bright color.

“These regulations reflect extensive stakeholder input focused on public safety and legislative intent,” said Mike Hartman, executive director for the Colorado Department of Revenue, in a recent statement. “Marijuana products in shape and branding should not be enticing to children and we want consumers to be educated about the potency of the products they are buying, these rules ensure that to be the case.”