Delta Now Lets Passengers Send (Some) Inflight Text Messages

The next time you’re on a Delta Air Lines flight and want to tell the pal picking you up at the airport that your flight is delayed (or ask your mom to please make sure there are cheese curds in the refrigerator upon your arrival), you’ll be able to send a text message from the air — for free.

Starting Oct. 1, Delta will allow passengers to send mobile messages for free using platforms like iMessage, WhatsApp, and Facebook messenger, by connecting to Delta’s WiFi portal on any Gogo-enabled flight, which includes all planes with two or more cabins.

You’ll only be able to send texts, however — the free messaging feature doesn’t support sending photos or videos.

The airline says this makes it the first of U.S. airline to offer free mobile messaging.

“We know many of Delta’s customers want or need to stay connected in the air and on the ground, which is why we’re investing in an easy, free way to send and receive messages inflight through some of the most popular global platforms,” said Tim Mapes, Delta’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.