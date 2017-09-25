Here Is The List Of Aerosoles Stores Closing Because Of Bankruptcy

Comfy shoes seller Aerosoles recently followed in the footsteps of many other familiar mall retailers, declaring bankruptcy and announcing plans to shutter many of its retail locations. Now, thanks to a court filing, we have the list of the Aerosoles stores actually heading for eternal rest.

In fact, the list is so long — 74 stores in total — that it would probably be easier to list the handful of locations (mostly in New York City) that will remain. But since we went through the trouble of making this sortable table with all of the addresses, we’ll do that instead.

Here’s the list to check before you head out to the mall in pursuit of comfortable footwear:

Store Name Street Address City State
Fashion Island 1075 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach CA
Bay Street 5643 Bay Street Emeryville CA
Montgomery Village 723 Village Court Santa Rosa CA
Gilroy Premium Outlets 8155 Arroyo Circle Gilroy CA
Las Americas Premium Outlets 4155 Camino Del La Plaza Bld B San Ysidro CA
Citadel Outlet 100 Citadel Dr Los Angeles CA
Southbury Green Shopping Center 775 Main Street South Southbury CT
Christiana Mall 132 Chrisiana Mall Newark DE
Rehoboth Beach III 36470 Seaside Outled Dr Rehoboth DE
Florida Mall 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL
The Mall at Millenia 4200 Conroy Road Orlando FL
Orlando Premium Outlets 8200 Vineland Ave Orlando FL
Miromar Outlets 10801 Corkscrew Rd. Estero FL
St. Augustine Outlet Center 2700 State Road 16 St. Augustine FL
Ellenton Premium Outlets 5229 Factory Shops Blvd Ellenton FL
Dolphin Mall 11401 NW 12th St Miami FL
Palm Beach Outlets 1781 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm FL
Mall of Georgia 3333 Buford Drive Buford GA
North Georgia Premium Outlets 800 Highway 400 South Dawsonville GA
Savannah 200 Tanger Outlet Pooler GA
Yorktown Mall 203 Yorktown Road Lombard IL
Palmer House Hilton 109 South State St Chicago IL
Chicago Premium Outlets 1650 Premium Outlets Blvd Aurora IL
Fashion Outlets Rosemont 5220 Fashion Outlet Way Rosemont IL
French Quarter 510 St.Peter Street New Orleans LA
Riverwalk Marketplace 500 Port of New Orleans Place New Orleans LA
The Grove At Shrewsbury 603 Route 35 Shrewsbury MA
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets Premium Outlet Blvd. Wrentham MA
Towson Town Center 825 Dulaney Valley Rd Towson MD
The Mall in Columbia 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia MD
Arundel Mills 7000 Arundel Mills Circle Hanover MD
National Harbor Outlets 6800 Oxon Hill Road National Harbor MD
Twin Cities Outlets 3965 Eagan Outlets Parkway Eagan MN
Streets At Southpoint 6910 Fayetteville Road Durham NC
Southpark Mall 4400 Sharon Road Charlotte NC
Concord Mills 8111 Concord Mills Blvd Concord Place NC
Carolina Premium Outlets 1247 Outlet Center Drive Smithfield NC
Merrimack Outlet NH 80 Premium Outlets Blvd Merrimack NH
Brook 35 Plaza 2150 Highway 35 Sea Girt NJ
City Place At The Promenade 68 the Promenade Edgewater NJ
The Shoppes At Union Hill 3056 State Route 10 West Denville NJ
Jersey Gardens 651 Kapkowski Road Elizabeth NJ
Jackson Premium Outlets 537 Monmouth Road Jackson NJ
Fashion Show Mall 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South Las Vegas NV
South Vegas Outlets 7400 S. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas NV
Roosevelt Field Mall Roosevelt Field Mall Garden City NY
Palisades Center 2651 Palisades Center Drive West Nyack NY
Steinway St. 30-29 Steinway Street Long Island City NY
John Street 18 John Street New York NY
Broadway + 113th 2913A Broadway New York NY
Huntington 260 Main Street Huntington NY
34th Street 36 West 34th Street New York NY
Harlem 200 West 125th Street New York NY
Queens Center 90-15 Queens Blvd Elmhurst NY
2 Broadway 2 Broadway New York NY
Kings Plaza Mall 5394 Kings Plaza Brooklyn NY
Staten Island Mall 2655 Richmond Ave Staten Island NY
Vernon Hills 688 White Plains Road Scarsdale NY
Bay Terrace Shopping Center 212-47 26th Avenue Bayside NY
Riverhead 1770 West Main Street Riverhead NY
Deer Park Outlets 152 The Arches Circle Deer Park NY
Washington Square 9712 Washington Square Road Tigard OR
Woodburn Company Stores 1001 Amey Road Woodburn OR
Walnut Street 1700 Walnut Street Philadelphia PA
Lancaster Outlets 311 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd. Lancaster PA
Philadelphia Premium Outlets 18 West Lightcap Road Pottstown PA
The Crossings Premium Outlets 1000 Premium Outlets Drive Tannersville PA
Tanger Factory Outlet Center 10835 Kings Road Myrtle Beach SC
Fairfax Comer 11945 Grand Commons Avenue Fairfax VA
Fashion Centre At Pentagon City 1100 South Hayes St Arlington VA
MacArthur Center 300 Monticello Avenue Norfolk VA
Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets 241 Fort Evans Road NE Leesburg VA
Downtown Seattle 1420 5th Ave Seattle WA
Seattle Premium Outlets 10600 Quil Ceda Blvd Tulalip WA

