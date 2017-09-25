Here Is The List Of Aerosoles Stores Closing Because Of Bankruptcy
Comfy shoes seller Aerosoles recently followed in the footsteps of many other familiar mall retailers, declaring bankruptcy and announcing plans to shutter many of its retail locations. Now, thanks to a court filing, we have the list of the Aerosoles stores actually heading for eternal rest.
In fact, the list is so long — 74 stores in total — that it would probably be easier to list the handful of locations (mostly in New York City) that will remain. But since we went through the trouble of making this sortable table with all of the addresses, we’ll do that instead.
Here’s the list to check before you head out to the mall in pursuit of comfortable footwear:
|Store Name
|Street Address
|City
|State
|Fashion Island
|1075 Newport Center Drive
|Newport Beach
|CA
|Bay Street
|5643 Bay Street
|Emeryville
|CA
|Montgomery Village
|723 Village Court
|Santa Rosa
|CA
|Gilroy Premium Outlets
|8155 Arroyo Circle
|Gilroy
|CA
|Las Americas Premium Outlets
|4155 Camino Del La Plaza Bld B
|San Ysidro
|CA
|Citadel Outlet
|100 Citadel Dr
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Southbury Green Shopping Center
|775 Main Street South
|Southbury
|CT
|Christiana Mall
|132 Chrisiana Mall
|Newark
|DE
|Rehoboth Beach III
|36470 Seaside Outled Dr
|Rehoboth
|DE
|Florida Mall
|8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail
|Orlando
|FL
|The Mall at Millenia
|4200 Conroy Road
|Orlando
|FL
|Orlando Premium Outlets
|8200 Vineland Ave
|Orlando
|FL
|Miromar Outlets
|10801 Corkscrew Rd.
|Estero
|FL
|St. Augustine Outlet Center
|2700 State Road 16
|St. Augustine
|FL
|Ellenton Premium Outlets
|5229 Factory Shops Blvd
|Ellenton
|FL
|Dolphin Mall
|11401 NW 12th St
|Miami
|FL
|Palm Beach Outlets
|1781 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd
|West Palm
|FL
|Mall of Georgia
|3333 Buford Drive
|Buford
|GA
|North Georgia Premium Outlets
|800 Highway 400 South
|Dawsonville
|GA
|Savannah
|200 Tanger Outlet
|Pooler
|GA
|Yorktown Mall
|203 Yorktown Road
|Lombard
|IL
|Palmer House Hilton
|109 South State St
|Chicago
|IL
|Chicago Premium Outlets
|1650 Premium Outlets Blvd
|Aurora
|IL
|Fashion Outlets Rosemont
|5220 Fashion Outlet Way
|Rosemont
|IL
|French Quarter
|510 St.Peter Street
|New Orleans
|LA
|Riverwalk Marketplace
|500 Port of New Orleans Place
|New Orleans
|LA
|The Grove At Shrewsbury
|603 Route 35
|Shrewsbury
|MA
|Wrentham Village Premium Outlets
|Premium Outlet Blvd.
|Wrentham
|MA
|Towson Town Center
|825 Dulaney Valley Rd
|Towson
|MD
|The Mall in Columbia
|10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy
|Columbia
|MD
|Arundel Mills
|7000 Arundel Mills Circle
|Hanover
|MD
|National Harbor Outlets
|6800 Oxon Hill Road
|National Harbor
|MD
|Twin Cities Outlets
|3965 Eagan Outlets Parkway
|Eagan
|MN
|Streets At Southpoint
|6910 Fayetteville Road
|Durham
|NC
|Southpark Mall
|4400 Sharon Road
|Charlotte
|NC
|Concord Mills
|8111 Concord Mills Blvd
|Concord Place
|NC
|Carolina Premium Outlets
|1247 Outlet Center Drive
|Smithfield
|NC
|Merrimack Outlet NH
|80 Premium Outlets Blvd
|Merrimack
|NH
|Brook 35 Plaza
|2150 Highway 35
|Sea Girt
|NJ
|City Place At The Promenade
|68 the Promenade
|Edgewater
|NJ
|The Shoppes At Union Hill
|3056 State Route 10 West
|Denville
|NJ
|Jersey Gardens
|651 Kapkowski Road
|Elizabeth
|NJ
|Jackson Premium Outlets
|537 Monmouth Road
|Jackson
|NJ
|Fashion Show Mall
|3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South
|Las Vegas
|NV
|South Vegas Outlets
|7400 S. Las Vegas Blvd
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Roosevelt Field Mall
|Roosevelt Field Mall
|Garden City
|NY
|Palisades Center
|2651 Palisades Center Drive
|West Nyack
|NY
|Steinway St.
|30-29 Steinway Street
|Long Island City
|NY
|John Street
|18 John Street
|New York
|NY
|Broadway + 113th
|2913A Broadway
|New York
|NY
|Huntington
|260 Main Street
|Huntington
|NY
|34th Street
|36 West 34th Street
|New York
|NY
|Harlem
|200 West 125th Street
|New York
|NY
|Queens Center
|90-15 Queens Blvd
|Elmhurst
|NY
|2 Broadway
|2 Broadway
|New York
|NY
|Kings Plaza Mall
|5394 Kings Plaza
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Staten Island Mall
|2655 Richmond Ave
|Staten Island
|NY
|Vernon Hills
|688 White Plains Road
|Scarsdale
|NY
|Bay Terrace Shopping Center
|212-47 26th Avenue
|Bayside
|NY
|Riverhead
|1770 West Main Street
|Riverhead
|NY
|Deer Park Outlets
|152 The Arches Circle
|Deer Park
|NY
|Washington Square
|9712 Washington Square Road
|Tigard
|OR
|Woodburn Company Stores
|1001 Amey Road
|Woodburn
|OR
|Walnut Street
|1700 Walnut Street
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Lancaster Outlets
|311 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd.
|Lancaster
|PA
|Philadelphia Premium Outlets
|18 West Lightcap Road
|Pottstown
|PA
|The Crossings Premium Outlets
|1000 Premium Outlets Drive
|Tannersville
|PA
|Tanger Factory Outlet Center
|10835 Kings Road
|Myrtle Beach
|SC
|Fairfax Comer
|11945 Grand Commons Avenue
|Fairfax
|VA
|Fashion Centre At Pentagon City
|1100 South Hayes St
|Arlington
|VA
|MacArthur Center
|300 Monticello Avenue
|Norfolk
|VA
|Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets
|241 Fort Evans Road NE
|Leesburg
|VA
|Downtown Seattle
|1420 5th Ave
|Seattle
|WA
|Seattle Premium Outlets
|10600 Quil Ceda Blvd
|Tulalip
|WA