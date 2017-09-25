Here Is The List Of Aerosoles Stores Closing Because Of Bankruptcy

Comfy shoes seller Aerosoles recently followed in the footsteps of many other familiar mall retailers, declaring bankruptcy and announcing plans to shutter many of its retail locations. Now, thanks to a court filing, we have the list of the Aerosoles stores actually heading for eternal rest.

In fact, the list is so long — 74 stores in total — that it would probably be easier to list the handful of locations (mostly in New York City) that will remain. But since we went through the trouble of making this sortable table with all of the addresses, we’ll do that instead.

Here’s the list to check before you head out to the mall in pursuit of comfortable footwear: