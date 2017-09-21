Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Recalled Over Botulism Risk

There’s strong coffee, and then there’s really strong coffee. If you were planning to drink a can the world’s purported strongest coffee, you might want to think again: Death Wish Coffee has issued the recall of certain cans of its nitro cold brew after discovering they could contain a deadly toxin.

Death Wish Coffee announced this week that it would recall its 11-ounce cans of Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew Coffee after discovering that the production process could lead to botulism, which can be fatal in serious cases

According to a notice posted with the Food & Drug Administration, Death Wish, along with an outside processing company, found that the current process of bottling the cans could lead to the growth and production of botulin, a deadly toxin.

Botulin can lead to botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, that can cause general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

Death Wish says that after learning of the potential issue, it has halted production of its Nitro Cold Brew until it can revise its manufacturing processes.

“Our customers’ safety is of paramount importance and Death Wish Coffee is taking this significant, proactive step to ensure that the highest quality, safest, and of course, strongest Coffee products we produce are of industry-exceeding standards,” Mike Brown, founder and owner of Death Wish Coffee Co., said in a statement.

Cans of Death Wish Nitro have been removed from the company’s online store, and pulled from shelves at retailers, such as Price Chopper and Market 32, Healthy Living Market & Café, and independent retailers.

So far, Death Wish says it is unaware of an illness related to the issue.

Customers who have purchased the Nitro Cold Brew should not consume it and either dispose of it or return the product to the location with proof of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions or concerns should contact Death Wish at recall@deathwishCoffee.com or call toll free 1-844-303-2290.