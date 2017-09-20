Report: Amazon Working On Smart Glasses

First there was the oft-maligned Google Glasses, then Snapchat’s Spectacles. Now, it looks like Amazon may be getting into high-tech eyewear.



The Financial Times reports (subscription required) that Amazon’s first wearable device will likely go on your face, not your wrist, as sources close to the matter note the e-commerce giant is working on Alexa-enabled “smart glasses.”

The glasses, which would likely be tethered to a customer’s smartphone, would allow users to talk to and hear from Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa at any time.

Sources tell Financial Times that the glasses could reach the market by the end of the year.

Consumerist has reached out to Amazon for comment. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

Different Than Glass

Amazon’s decision to jump into the connected-eyewear game is a bit unexpected, as this type of wearable hasn’t exactly been greeted with open arms by customers.

Google found that out the hard way with its failed Google Glass project. Google Glass was first offered to consumers who applied for the $1,500 Explorer Program in April 2013. About a year later it went on sale to the general public.

Sales of the gadget were relatively small, thanks in part to privacy complaints, technical shortcomings, and a lack of obvious uses.

Amazon appears to be taking a different approach to the glasses than Google, as sources note the new wearable will likely not have a screen like Glass.

Another New Device

Sources tell Financial Times that the glasses aren’t the only new device coming from Amazon, as the company is also reportedly working on a security camera.

The new camera would use Amazon’s Echo system, possibly allowing customers to view the camera’s feed from the Echo Show screen.

If the camera is pointed at the front door, it could also show customers when Amazon packages are delivered.