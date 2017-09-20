Nearly 500K Dodge Ram Trucks Recalled Over Fire Risk

Fiat Chrysler has recalled nearly half a million large trucks after reports from customers revealed the vehicles could pose a fire risk.

The carmaker announced Tuesday the recall of 443,712 model year 2013 to 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks, and 3500, 4500, and 5550 chassis cab trucks in order to repair a water pump that could lead to engine fires. The recall also affects another 56,000 trucks in Canada and outside North America.

According to FCA, the vehicles are equipped with a water pump bearing that, after exposure to certain conditions, may overheat and potentially cause an engine-compartment fire.

If the water pump is affected it may activate a warning light in the vehicle’s instrument cluster. Customers are urged to consult a dealer if the warning lights illuminate.

FCA notes that it became aware of the issue and opened an investigation into the problem after it received customer feedback. The company is unaware of any injuries or crashes related to the issue.

However, a rep of the company tells the Detroit Free Press that “in accordance with the regulatory definition (of fire), which includes everything from a burning odor to open flame, we are aware of a small number of such incidents. Of these, a smaller number involved damage – none of which extended beyond the immediate area of the water pump.”

FCA notes that it no longer equips vehicles with this specific water pump.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified when service is available, and dealers will inspect and replace the water pump if necessary.

Customers who have questions or concerns may call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800)-853-1403.