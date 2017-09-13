The Internet Thinks Denny’s New Mascot Looks Like Literal Crap

We have a question for Denny’s about its new hat-wearing sausage link mascot: What were you thinking?

The internet has come out with all its best poop jokes after Twitter users started noting that the restaurant’s somewhat new mascot looks an awful lot like an animated piece of human feces.

The derision actually started a few weeks ago but has only recently caused a veritable poo-storm on Twitter.

Say hello to Denny's new mascot Anthropomorphic Turd With a Megaphone pic.twitter.com/cqUIugXbz0 — Passive Voice (@Z_A_Kline) August 25, 2017

The Dennys turd is here with lunch pic.twitter.com/uoqLsi2xzt — AmericanPropagandist (@ArmyStrang) September 9, 2017

I had this same thought today 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4QVuNpgE6o — SeanGallimore (@SeanGallimore) September 10, 2017

The inspiration for Denny's new sausage mascot 💩 @DennysDiner pic.twitter.com/nkDkscxviH — Rosie Russell (@rosierussell123) September 13, 2017

This really is Denny's new mascot? Really? If this was there #1, what was there #2? pic.twitter.com/i6KYJGPZre — VBTheWise (@VBTheWise) September 13, 2017

Denny's new mascot looks like a turd wearing a hat. Why did a group of people vote yes for this in the Denny's staff meeting? pic.twitter.com/iFQv6lKOHH — Ron Olson (@RonOlsonMemphis) September 13, 2017

Unsurprisingly, there are more than a few references to Mr. Hanky The Christmas Poo from the show South Park:

Overheard: "How much do you think @DennysDiner paid for a turd-look-a-like mascot?" A: "Millions paid for people not to think." pic.twitter.com/dH2YpUalg2 — Ingrid 👓 (@imijmoran) September 12, 2017

lol Denny's new mascot is Mr. Hanky, The Christmas Poo. Glad to see he found off season work.#howdyho pic.twitter.com/7DPXyR0VGi — Mr. Fusion (@itsMrFusion) September 12, 2017

We’ve reached out to Denny’s to ask about how it decides what kinds of corporate branding to introduce, and if it has any response to the public’s reaction thus far.