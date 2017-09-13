The Internet Thinks Denny’s New Mascot Looks Like Literal Crap

The Internet Thinks Denny’s New Mascot Looks Like Literal CrapImage courtesy of ArmyStrang | Z_A_Kline
We have a question for Denny’s about its new hat-wearing sausage link mascot: What were you thinking?
The internet has come out with all its best poop jokes after Twitter users started noting that the restaurant’s somewhat new mascot looks an awful lot like an animated piece of human feces.
The derision actually started a few weeks ago but has only recently caused a veritable poo-storm on Twitter.
Unsurprisingly, there are more than a few references to Mr. Hanky The Christmas Poo from the show South Park:
We’ve reached out to Denny’s to ask about how it decides what kinds of corporate branding to introduce, and if it has any response to the public’s reaction thus far.